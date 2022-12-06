Brooke Burke looked sensational in her latest yoga selfie. @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke got her yoga on earlier this week, showing off every inch of her hard-earned figure while flowing through a challenging pose.

For the sizzling snap, the 51-year-old rocked a black bralette and matching thigh-skimming shorts that hugged her curves perfectly.

It’s no surprise to see Brooke killing it at yoga while looking as flawless as ever.

For over 20 years, the TV personality has been renowned for health and fitness, starring in numerous shows like Wild On! and Dancing With The Stars.

Posting to her 56.1k followers on her Brooke Burke Body account, Brooke was seriously bringing the namaste vibes to everyone’s Instagram feed.

In the selfie, the beauty looked to age in reverse as she showed off her sun-kissed skin and very toned physique.

Modeling a black sports bra and matching shorts, Brooke was hard at work for her yoga session.

The gorgeous mother of four left little to the imagination in the ensemble, which highlighted her chiseled abs.

Brooke showed off a range of body sculpting exercises from the comfort of her sprawling backyard in Arizona, surrounded by a ton of cacti.

Her taut tummy was fully visible too, and her wind-swept chocolate tresses looked as gorgeous as always – dangling behind her as she reached up.

In another snap, Brooke’s sun-kissed complexion exhibited a healthy glow in the Arizona sun as she sat with her back to the camera cross-legged.

In the caption, Brooke spoke about being back in her home of Arizona while reminding fans to download their favorite workouts for the holiday season.

She penned, “Home sweet home #Arizona take me with you on vacation. You can download your favorite workouts and no Wi-Fi needed. No excuses this holiday season. Tag me so I can celebrate your commitment.”

Brooke Burke’s fitness app, Brooke Burke Body

Given her tip-top shape, it’s clear that yoga and consistency are key things that have maintained Brooke’s ever-in-shape physique.

She has made fitness a big part of her lifestyle, even launching her own app, Brooke Burke Body.

On the app, she hosts regular workout sessions for her users as well as online classes for women to stay in shape anytime and anywhere.

Her programs intend to “take all the thinking out of your workouts,” with her website offering up fitness and nutrition guides containing recipes and workouts to follow.

Brooke Burke talks about turning 50

Brooke is most certainly one of those magical types in Hollywood who age like a fine wine – only getting better and better as she grows older.

Still, the beauty opened up about her age in an interview last year with Yahoo life, saying, “I had to kind of check myself and go — ‘Whoa, the reality of 50 is a big one.’”

“I will admit that I feel better and happier and healthier and more connected to myself right now. … I feel like 50 is almost like the new 30,” she said.