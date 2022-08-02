Brooke Burke stretches in stringy yellow bikini, needs opinions

Brooke Burke sizzled in a series of bikini-clad snaps while asking fans which one they liked best. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Brooke Burke jazzed up Instagram’s feed today as she tossed in some sunshiny swimwear pics to brighten up the second day of the workweek.

The 50-year-old brunette stunner, known for stealing the final trophy on the seventh season of Dancing With the Stars, warmed up the social media feed as she posted some sizzling snaps to keep fans excited.

Captioning the three-series post with “1, 2, or 3? This time last year ✨ shooting for Summer SLIM Down program,” Brooke had heads turning in her direction.

The television personality and exercise guru got things started with a glowing ocean-side bikini pose that showed her radiant smile and toned legs as she sat with her knees bent on a cushioned bench.

Shot number two showed off Brooke’s killer abs, putting her largely-bare skin on display as she leaned forward in a seated position. She pushed her torso forward while lifting one leg slightly for a view of her muscled physique.

Brooke saved the best for last, giving off major summery vibes with a lithe stretch, reaching her fit arms up to curl behind her head with her long hair flowing freely around her shoulders.

While Brooke’s bikini top kept her chest covered up with a bandeau-style design attached to two straps, her bikini bottoms left a little less to the imagination as twists of hip ties spun around her lower waist and the smallest swatches of fabric only concealed her sensitive area.

Brooke Burke’s fans flock to share their vote for best bikini photo

Brooke’s fans didn’t disappoint in their responses to the star’s hot new post. Followers nearly fell over themselves to cast their vote for their favorite picture while also celebrating Brooke’s flawless figure.

“Lovely feet 👣🥰,” commented one person, with others echoing the sentiment and sharing their own thoughts as they added “1 and 2!! Cute feet… 😍👣😉,” “All three 😍,” and “Babe 🔥.”

Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke offers up bikini views to last all summer

The celebrity is well-known for flaunting her toned body, often hopping onto Instagram to stun the population in a variety of skimpy swim attire.

Going all the way back to springtime even before many celebs dragged out their personal swimsuit collections for the upcoming summer, Brooke had fans eager for the hotter months ahead as she dropped a bikini shot wearing the identical ensemble she sported in her recent share.

In June, Brooke also heated things up in a sexy one-piece with a deep, plunging neckline and massive abdominal cut-outs that revealed her taut and tanned skin.