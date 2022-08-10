Brooke Burke stretches in bikini on a boat for glutes gains

Brooke Burke smiles close up. Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke is working her already-toned glutes as she proves she’s looking better than ever at 50.

The Wild On! alum and fitness guru continues to promote her Brooke Burke Body brand. It was #brandambassador this week as she showed that following her workout plans absolutely achieves results.

Posting to her Instagram and while enjoying a boat trip in Capri, Italy, Brooke made it a group deal as she and a bestie worked their glutes – fans saw Brooke delivering an extended leg cat cow as she built up her legs and rear. The bikini wardrobe showed it all to the best effect.

In a light-hearted video shared with her 400,000+ followers, Brooke was seen amid blue waters and dramatic cliffs as she posed in tabletop position before keeping her back straight and her hips square. Here, Brooke kicked out her leg in a sustained manner while in a patterned string bikini in blue and white.

Smiling in shades as her BFF delivered the same moves while in a red bikini, Brooke confirmed she’s got her Pilates down to an art, writing:

“Nothing but commitment here….& the #workout scene of a lifetime. @elizabethmiller74 #italy #capri #abs #vacation.”

Brooke Burke offers glute-toning workouts via her app

Brooke has an entire Brooke Burke Body workout dedicated to glutes and legs, something she promoted earlier this summer while sharing slow floor moves and writing, “New content is LIVE. #legs & #BOOTY. It’s not too late to start the six week challenge, SEXY, STRONG SUMMER 🌞 anytime, anywhere. I’ll show you how to res-shape your glutes hips & thighs.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brooke Burke joins the Pilates bandwagon

Brooke isn’t the only celebrity doing Pilates right now. The slow and muscle-building practice is sweeping Hollywood – everyone from mogul Kim Kardashian and her sisters to reality judge Nicole Scherzinger is digging it. As to her overall wellness, Brooke has opened up.

“I try not to have a lot of bad habits in my life that I need to break come January. Every December, David and I go to the beach and sit there and put the past year into perspective. Then I write out a list of goals, and I jot down quick plans. For 2012, I’d like to do a cookbook of recipes that busy working moms like me can make in 15 minutes or less,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Fitnezz in 2011.