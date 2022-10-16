Brooke Burke rocks a gorgeous bikini as she enjoys the sun and poses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Fitness icon Brooke Burke was all smiles in a mustard-colored bikini as she strolled on the beach and showed off her killer figure.

She shared the bikini photos on her Instagram page, where she has 477k fans and followers.

The latest post featured two bikini pictures with Brooke strutting her stuff on the beach in a yellow two-piece.

The share received nine thousand likes and counting.

She revealed in the caption that the photos accompanied an interview with touching subject matter.

In the interview with the Daily Mail, Brooke discussed aging and all the things that come with the natural process.

Brooke Burke shows toned physique in yellow bikini

The first photo featured Brooke walking along a beautiful beach, which looked like Malibu, California.

She wore a tiny yellow bikini, with each strap featuring three braided ropes securing the top. Brooke paired the yellow bikini top with matching bottoms, and the garment had the same design, with three braids on each hip.

She carried a large straw bag and a smile as the sun’s rays kissed her skin and gave her a glow.

Brooke’s body was toned as she showed the results of her Brooke Burke Body regime. Her brown hair was windswept and down in a side part with loose waves.

She sported a pink manicure and minimal jewelry, with bangle bracelets and a few Cartier pieces. She also wore a chain necklace and a piece with an “R” featured prominently.

The second photo featured Brooke from a different angle, although she still showed her million-dollar smile.

Brooke’s caption read, “when asked my opinion on “women my age and #bikinis “…. I’m not quite sure I understand the question. Is your age a limitation, or an opportunity to go deeper In exploring your self-confidence?”

She continued, “Personally string bikinis are my fav at every stage! Dress for yourself not your age. Does age affect freedom? Does age effect sex appeal? Do you believe that self-confidence is ageless? I do. Let’s talk.”

Brooke also tagged her fitness business, Brooke Burke Body, in the shots.

Brooke has a lot to be happy about, with the success of her business and her enviable physique.

Brooke Burke Body business success

Brooke Burke created her catchy business, Brooke Burke Body, which seemed like a natural fit for the athletic celebrity.

Brooke has an app where fans may download her workouts. As a bonus, the beauty recorded fitness videos so that fans could follow her lead in the videos.

She has advocated for a digital gym, enabling fans and followers to work out whenever and wherever with the help of her program.