Brooke Burke gets festive in her latest promotion and showcases her fabulous figure.

Brooke Burke was getting into the festive spirit for her latest sizzling selfie as she showed off her taut physique in Christmas-inspired spandex.

The 51-year-old has been pouring all of her energy into herself and her fitness recently, as her brand, Brooke Burke Body continues to thrive.

Aside from the super successful app, where she hosts regular workout sessions for users, Brooke also has an online shop.

Fans of the fitness guru can bag items such as hoodies, yoga mats, water bottles, bags, and much more.

As luck would have it, with Christmas just around the corner, Brooke had a creative gift idea for her many fans.

And the Dancing with the Stars winner and former co-host was sure to include details on her Instagram Story.

Brooke Burke shows off her fabulous figure in festive spandex

Posting on her Brooke Burke Body account on December 7, the mom-of-four looked truly sensational as she promoted a trucker hat from her line.

In the snap, Brooke rocked a pair of plaid spandex pants that were giving major festive vibes.

The tight pants accentuated her toned legs and killer curves perfectly as she posed for the camera.

She teamed the bottoms with a matching workout tank top that showed off her toned abs and arms.

Tying the look together, Brooke opted for a black trucker hat with the BBody logo displayed on the front and her chocolate tresses peaking out from underneath.

She urged fans to hurry and make an order, captioning the snap, “Hat in stock. Limited supply.”

Brooke Burke whips up her ‘cheat shake’ for Longevity

It seems Brooke is showing no sign of slowing down any time soon, as back in September she launched own line of superfoods.

The nutrient‑dense, plant-based superfood brand is called Longevity by Brooke Burke Body.

The brand Longevity creates nutrient-dense, plant-based superfood powders that are wheat-free gluten-free, and dairy-free. Her products are designed to provide more endurance, energy, and focus.

Brooke regularly promotes the wellness brand on her social media page, and earlier today she took to Instagram to show fans her “cheat shake” smoothie recipe.

Brooke wrote in the caption that the smoothie tastes “just like a reese’s peanut butter cup milkshake.”

In the video, Brooke looked like a vision in purple as she rocked skintight workout gear while preparing the tasty smoothie – alongside her beloved pup, Billie.

Brooke Burke shares yoga selfie

Brooke is well-known for staying on top of her mental and physical fitness.

For over 20 years, the TV personality has been renowned for health and fitness, starring in numerous shows like Wild On! and Dancing With The Stars.

So it’s no surprise that her Instagram page, and her brands, are both chock-full of motivational content.

Earlier this week, the beauty got her namaste on as she took part in a yoga session – and of course, invited her fans along for the ride.