Brooke Burke pumps iron in skimpy bikini on the beach

Brooke Burke is proving that a workout can be taken anywhere, including the beach.

The Wild On! alum and fitness guru, 50, showed off her super fit figure ahead of the weekend, posting via her Brooke Burke Body brand’s Instagram and with both a photo and video.

Sizzling in a sporty bikini look, the L.A.-based star stunned from shores of Malibu, CA, using her post to promote the Beach BURNs workout she’s selling – the photo and video more than suggested that her method works.

Going for a bralette look in a textured blue two-piece with elasticated waist and bust detailing, Brooke showed off her shredded abs and trim waist, while smiling at the camera.

With her hair blowing a little in the ocean breeze, the workout queen highlighted her slender physique before showing how she achieves it with a swipe.

Here, fans saw Brooke squatting a little as she worked her thighs while backed by lapping waves – she slowly pumped her arms back and forth while holding small and lightweight pink dumbbells.

In a caption, Brooke told fans, “Pick your program! We have a full carousel of Beach BURNs. Lets take it outside this week. if you’re a subscriber check your email lots of new things happening.”

Brooke Burke celebrates Wellness Wednesday

Two days ago, Brooke updated while lying back on the grass and showing off her abs in a matching spandex set.

Smiling as she was photographed upside-down and largely in the shade, she encouraged fans to join her at an event, writing:

“It’s Wellness WEDNESDAY. I wish you were with me at the Lounge today. Meet me next week @rafilounge for an in person reset. We deserve a better workout with intention. Join me for a rooftop experience, sea side, community, connection & release. The body work is easy, it’s mindfulness that will change you. @brookeburkebody Wednesdays 10am. Sign up details on brookeBurke.com. Link in bio.”

Brooke Burke targeting glutes, hips, and thighs

The Pilates and yoga lover is known for offering up workouts that target specific areas.

Sharing a waterside deck workout in July, Brooke told fans:

“It’s not too late to start the six week challenge, SEXY, STRONG SUMMER 🌞 anytime, anywhere. I’ll show you how to res-shape your glutes hips & thighs.”