Brooke Burke is seen looking fantastic in her yellow workout outfit. Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

TV personality Brooke Burke looks amazing in her new workout gear. She showed off the outfit to fans while pointing out the striking similarities between her outfit and her phone case.

Brooke was seen taking a mirror selfie in a dressing room. She wore a black and yellow ringer T-shirt that showed off her toned abs. She paired the top with bright yellow leggings.

She accessorized the look with silver bracelets and a silver necklace.

The Wild On! star wore her brown hair down with light barrel curls that framed her face perfectly. She kept her makeup natural looking with winged eyeliner, a dewy foundation, and nude lipstick.

It’s no surprise to see Brooke in workout gear since she is known for her toned body and her commitment to health and wellness.

She playfully pointed out to her followers that her phone case actually matched her yellow leggings.

Brooke Burke enjoys her day in the sun

When Brooke is not working out, she is enjoying her time outdoors. She posted a photo recently, sitting on a swing in what seems like her backyard. She wrote in her caption that hanging out on the swing made her feel like a little girl again.

The former Dancing with the Stars host was wearing a gorgeous rust maxi dress. Her sundress sported spaghetti straps that outlined the neckline. It also sported a small keyhole cut out on the bust.

Brooke opted out of most accessories except for a single bracelet. To really embrace nature, she opted for no shoes, a great way for people to get in touch with their surroundings.

For her hair, she wore it down in a side part to show off its volume, and she went for a no-makeup look, embracing her natural beauty.

Brooke Burke feels better than ever

Brooke Burke takes her health and wellness very seriously. She is constantly seen in bikinis and workout outfits on Instagram, and the 51-year-old starlet looks amazing. Last year when talking to Yahoo! Life for their Unapologetically Brooke video series, she admitted to having to take a step back and look at what she has accomplished in her life.

“I’m committed to helping people feel good at any age,” explains Burke, “So I had to kind of check myself and go — ‘Whoa, the reality of 50 is a big one.’ I will admit that I feel better and happier and healthier and more connected to myself right now. … I feel like 50 is almost like the new 30.”