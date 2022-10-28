Brooke Burke stuns on the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Brooke Burke looked fantastic in a new fitness look.

She wore the outfit while promoting her wellness brand Longevity by Brooke Burke Body. She posed barefoot on a yoga mat and had one of the company’s shakes in her hand for the promotional photo.

The TV personality rocked a coral bralette top, revealing her amazing physique.

Brooke also wore neon green biker shorts that showed off her toned legs. She added several pieces of jewelry, including a thin gold necklace.

She kept it simple with her hair down in a middle part and her signature natural makeup look.

From wearing plunging dresses to her bikini looks, Brooke has proven that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Brooke Burke’s revealing coffee run

Brooke has turned heads even in her errand looks. Recently, she went out to grab some Cali Coffee while in Florida, and she did so in style.

She wore a purple bralette, showing off her toned abs. She complemented the top with low-rise blue sweatpants and Skechers animal-print slides.

The Dancing With The Stars alum also wore a multi-color crossbody bag and large sunglasses.

Her photo was taken by celebrity photographer Michael Simon, who has also taken photos of Kris Jenner and Miley Cyrus.

Brooke Burke’s skin secrets

At 51 years old, Brooke is focused on maintaining her beautiful skin and staying in shape. The TV star loves fitness and constantly shares pictures of herself exercising and doing yoga with her 400k Instagram and 14k TikTok followers.

She has been open about her health regime and what she considers her daily skin routine.

In an interview with New Beauty magazine, she said that, “As far as my skin goes, I never compromise or skimp on my skin-care routine, although I am always mixing it up because I like to change my routine, even for my shampoo and conditioner.”

She continued, “I like really rich serums, I like my vitamin C, I use eye cream probably twice a day, and I’m a big fan of coconut oil—and I never go to bed without washing my face! I also drink a tremendous amount of water. Hydration, for me, is a key component to beautiful skin.”

Brooke also founded a wellness plant-food based brand called Longevity by Brooke Burke Body back in September. The packets serve as meal replacements that customers can use as shakes. The products are only available for purchase on the company’s website.