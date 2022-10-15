Brooke Burke at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in January 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Brooke Burke looked fit and glowing as she posted a video on Instagram advertising a cell supplement.

The American TV host wore a nude sports bra with matching leggings and a fuzzy sweater slouched around her shoulders.

In the video she was barefoot, however, she does have a pair of pale pink Skechers dangling from her Louis Vuitton gym bag.

The 51-year-old Dancing With The Stars winner looked healthy and toned, her hair perfectly highlighted and wavy as she listed the things she needed before leaving the house.

She wore minimal makeup but had a lovely natural glow to her bronzed skin.

We wish we looked this good heading out to the gym!

Brooke Burke looks unbelievable in a yellow bikini

Brooke Burke stunned her 476K Instagram followers by sharing a gorgeous snap of her wearing a yellow bikini by the swimwear brand San Lorenzo Bikinis.

The mom-of-four carried a jute tote bag and smiled widely, looking confident and happy, as her hair blew in the ocean breeze.

She added a caption about aging and confidence to her post, saying, “Is your age a limitation, or an opportunity to go deeper In exploring your self-confidence? Personally string bikinis are my fav at every stage! Dress for yourself not your age. Does age affect freedom? Does age affect sex appeal? Do you believe that self-confidence is ageless? I do.”

Brooke Burke encourages her followers to get active

Brooke, a fitness influencer, has her own workout app under the name Brooke Burke Body, where subscribers can access a range of workouts for home or for the gym.

She has called the app a “digital fitness journey to transform your body, one bite-size burn at a time” and said it’s suitable for all ages and ability levels.

Burke appeared on the Brooke Burke Body Instagram page recently, looking amazing while wearing a purple sports bra and pink cycling shorts.

She urged her followers to join her in sweating along to a workout focussing on abs and arms. In the motivational video, she says it’s a case of strength in “mind, body and spirit, so let’s get it done!”

We’re sure most people would want to look as fit and healthy as Brooke does!