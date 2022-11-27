Brooke Burke is home for the holidays, but she’s still keeping her heart rate up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Brooke Burke seems to be aging backward as she shows off her own company, Brooke Burke Body, and demonstrates how to keep fit at home while working out in your own living room.

As with most brands, Brooke’s fitness line took part in Black Friday and is offering up some serious discounts for fans who want to stay home and get fit with her, all while proving how much fun a great workout can be.

In the fun Instagram reel, Brooke is wearing a tight black spandex one-piece with tank straps at the top that stops mid-thigh to show off her tanned and toned legs.

While getting her workout on, Brooke swings her arms and kicks high into the air, displaying her incredible fitness while performing a family workout.

While dancing on yoga mats at the bottom of the stairs in her own home, Brooke and her daughters smiled as they moved their bodies, clearly enjoying the movement and a bit of family time, too.

The 51-year-old fitness guru captioned the short video, writing, “Home for the #holidays! #Family fitness is so fun! zoom class is today 9:15! Pick your program the family carousel is ready! Kids, mamas, hubbys, girlfriends. Let’s go! #BlackFriday deal! So many gifts for you from BB Body!”

Brooke Burke loves to share her fitness adventures

Brooke Burke isn’t shy about sharing her workouts, and she often likes to enjoy a bit of time in the sun while stretching and showing off her incredible yoga skills.

That was the case earlier this week when Brooke took to Instagram to share a video of herself as she looked stunning in a sports bra and tiny spandex shorts.

The TV host was radiant as she stretched toward the sun and, ultimately, ended with an impressive headstand as she continued to stretch while upside down.

In the caption, she wrote, “Sunshine & commitment ☀️🤸🏽‍♂️Yes 5 minutes to stretch is better than nothing. Steal your moments. Check the #yoga carousel, hip opening stretches will release more than you may know.”

Brooke Burke Body offers up an array of different workouts you can do from home

Brooke Burke is serious about staying in the best shape of her life, and she wants her fans to do the same, which is why she created Brooke Burke Body.

The mother of four wanted to use her knowledge to educate and inspire other women about the benefits of regular exercise. She does so by offering up live classes, retreats, journals, and recipes geared toward healthy living.

Brooke also often shares her workouts with fans via social media, giving snippets of her yoga workouts and aerobic routines, and she also shares them on YouTube as well.

One thing that Brooke has gone out of the way to prove is that you don’t need a gym to stay in shape. She often works out by the pool or on a mat in her living room.

She’s even shared yoga classes from the stern of a boat as she and her friends got their stretches in while tooling around on the water for a fun and gorgeous way to burn calories.