Brooke Burke is stunning in tight spandex for her morning workout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Television and fitness personality Brooke Burke is showing off her strength and flexibility with her latest workout sneak peek.

The 51-year-old mom of four has been pouring all of her energy into herself and her fitness lately as her brand, Brooke Burke Body, continues to expand.

Brooke’s goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle and provide a “digital gym” to her customers and fans that they can access wherever and whenever they want.

Her latest product coming out is Longevity by Brooke Burke Body, which is a plant-based superfood blend meant to improve health and energize the consumer.

All in all, Brooke is highly focused on promoting wellness to her fanbase and took a few moments on Monday to share some snapshots from her Friday Zoom classes.

She wrote to her followers, “Sneak peek of our Friday zoom classes. Ladies mark your calendars!!Consider this a semi private. We love our zoom community in the privacy of your own homes. We are getting stronger, fitter & improving our overall self-confidence & well-being. Join us 9 AM Pacific standard time every Friday!!!! Visit brookeburke.com for details.”

Brooke Burke shares workout in skintight spandex

Brooke’s post focuses on herself as she works out in skintight orange shorts and a yellow sports bra. She’s seen in four clips lifting weights and training her flexibility.

The first clip shows her in a table-top position for yoga, but her back leg is working hard as she raises it up and down with a weight resting in the back of her knee.

The second clip shows off some of her incredible flexibility, as she’s in a similar position but lifting and extending her back leg around and stretching the muscles.

The last clips show similar exercises to the first, where she has a weight tucked in behind her knee and moves her leg up and around to make the most of her workout.

Brooke Burke celebrates turning 51

Aside from her ventures in business and fitness, Brooke spent the end of the first week of September welcoming her 51 birthday on September 8.

The fitness guru enjoyed her special day surrounded by her friends and family on the beach and shared a candid selfie of herself to commemorate the big day.

She was stunning in a white jumpsuit that featured delicate floral patterns and a plunging neckline. She finished the look with a brimmed sunhat and was enjoying a drink in the shot.

She looked happy as she was living in the moment, writing, “Cheers to a brand new year!”

She thanked her friends and followers for the birthday wishes as well as all their support and encouragement.

She added, “Cheers to daily celebrations. And a special to shout out to all the Virgos. It’s a magical month!”