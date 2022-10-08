Brooke Burke in skintight spandex asks fans a question

Brooke Burke looked fabulous in some colorful spandex activewear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Brooke Burke looked radiant as ever as she sported some colorful spandex in a new social media post.

The 51-year-old fitness guru and former Wild On! star took to Instagram with a new snap to ask fans for their favorite smoothie recipes.

In the picture, she sits on the edge of an outdoor couch holding a spoon and a white ceramic ramekin bowl filled with a delicious breakfast snack topped with raspberries.

Showing off her incredible toned figure, she rocked a colorful combo by wearing an orange tank top and some yellow spandex shorts.

The gym wear was skintight to her body, showcasing her insanely fit physique, which she works hard for by maintaining a healthy diet and fitness routine.

Barefoot and flashing a smile, she rested a leg on the couch, drawing attention to her muscular calves, and her color choices complemented the fitness buff’s gorgeous tanned skin.

Surrounded by gorgeous greenery and flowers in the background, it looked like the perfect location to enjoy a healthy breakfast.

Brooke Burke promotes new plant-based energy drink called Longevity

The mom of four has been pouring all of her energy into herself and her fitness lately as her brand, Brooke Burke Body, continues to expand.

Her latest product launch Longevity by Brooke Burke Body, is a plant-based superfood blend meant to improve health and energize the consumer.

She captioned the post, “What’s your go to #smoothie recipe? Shakes or bowls? We’re sharing yummy Fall #recipes. Let’s connect! Get your super food blend. Energy, focus, recovery, I use 2 scoops every day. Discount link 👆🏼@longevitybrookeburkebody.”

One fan said, “I love smoothie bowls,” to which Brooke replied, “Care to share a recipe? We’re doing so many fun things with the longevity powder.”

The fan then responded with her recipe, “I like acai with coconut, chia seeds, pineapple, strawberries, and almond butter:).”

Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke shows off incredible physique for bikini beach walk

It’s hard not to be inspired by the Dancing With The Stars winner when she looks this fabulous at 51.

Sharing a post last month as she rang in the last days of summer, she sizzled in a string bikini sporting a floral pattern.

Walking in the ocean’s tide, she revealed her toned abs and legs, proving that her healthy lifestyle and workout routines are certainly paying off.

For the most part, Brooke keeps her body looking trim and youthful with hard work and keeping track of her diet.

She mainly discusses her workouts and diet plans on her website or app and notes that “intermittent fasting has been great.” She also has “a collection” of shake and smoothie recipes “that are really good for my body.”

Her website features a wide variety of workout routines, which she’s named “bite-sized burns.” And she informs potential workout students to “Jump-start your energy, metabolism, and mood with target toning, total body, and mindful movement sessions that fuel a sense of accomplishment and compound results over time.”

Most importantly, she says that movement is the most important thing. She told Closer Weekly that movement is “important for stress” and “important for the kids.”

Brooke mostly enjoys weightlifting and cardio exercises but is also a huge fan of short bursts of working out as well, such as small five-minute exercises to sculpt the body.

And there’s no denying that it works because she looks sensational.