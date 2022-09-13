Brooke Burke in plunging dress celebrates birthday

Brooke Burke celebrated her birthday in a plunging dress on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Brooke Burke looks perfectly content as she celebrated her birthday in a plunging dress.

The TV host toasted friends and fans as she sipped a drink in front of a gorgeous spread on the beach.

Her light, floral outfit perfectly showcased her toned, tanned arms and stunning figure.

Her normally flowing brown locks were gathered up under a tasteful straw hat.

And she smiled radiantly as she turned 51 looking better than ever.

Brooke told followers: “Cheers to a brand new year! Thank you for your sweet, kind, generous and uplifting b day wishes. thank you for following me. Thank you for supporting me. Thank you for encouraging me. Cheers to daily celebrations. And a special to shout out to all the Virgos. It’s a magical month! ♍️ ✨”

Brooke Burke stuns in her 50s

Brooke’s famous fitness and health regime is clearly still paying off, and she’s been regularly sharing posts showing what great shape she’s in.

Monsters and Critics recently shared how she showed off her incredibly toned physique on a beach walk.

For the most part, Brooke keeps her body looking trim and youthful with hard work and keeping track of her diet.

She mostly discusses her workouts and diet plans on her website or app and notes that “intermittent fasting has been great.” She also has “a collection” of shake and smoothie recipes “that are really good for my body.”

Brooke’s website features a wide variety of different workout routines, which she’s called “bite-sized burns.” And she informs potential workout students to “Jump-start your energy, metabolism, and mood with target toning, total body, and mindful movement sessions that fuel a sense of accomplishment and compound results over time.”

Most importantly, she says that movement is the most important thing. She told Closer Weekly that movement is “important for stress” and “important for the kids.”

Brooke Burke’s natural look

Last month Brooke’s beauty was revealed after she opted to go make-up free for a casual shopping trip.

She was snapped in a lace-lined, spaghetti strap tank top with a pair of ripped jeans and sneakers.

The simple outfit was accessorized with layered gold chains, gold hoop earrings, and all of her hair piled on top of her head.

Brooke carried a yellow purse on one shoulder with a handful of napkins in that hand. She toted the paper shopping bag with the other.

Her shopping companion also paired a tank top and denim for the trip. She carried one shopping bag while balancing a takeout tray and even more napkins in the other.