Brooke Burke in plunging bikini welcomes summer

Brooke Burke smiles close up. Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke is stunning in a jaw-dropping bikini shot to welcome summer.

The media personality and fitness guru looked well under her 50 years as she updated her Instagram to welcome the month of June last week, posting for her 400,000+ followers. The former E! face sent out her phenomenal body and a reminder that following her workout plans does achieve results.

Brooke Burke stuns in bikini at 50 to welcome summer

Going all beachy as ocean waters shot her, Brooke posed in a cut-out yellow monokini with exposed stomach and waist panels, plus a plunging and dangerous neckline.

The white-speck swimsuit, highlighting Burke’s toned thighs and abs, came paired with a fun and white-sleeved bolero, although the outer layer hardly hid the amount of skin on show.

Ruffling her waved hair as she both smiled and laughed, Brooke wrote: “Hellooooo June. Summer.”

She added in an apt sunshine emoji as fans left over 7,000 likes.

Brooke has been making headlines as she ups her yoga game and continues to gather subscribers to her plans. The Dancing With the Stars alum stunned fans with a bikini-clad yoga session on the beach six days ago, twisting and stretching her flexible body into a downward dog and also delivering sun salutations amid the setting sun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Sneak peak SEXY STRONG SUMMER challenge,” she wrote, shouting out her six-week plan and adding: “Let’s take it to the beach!” Brooke is not alone in the world of celebrity workout plans as model Jordyn Woods, reality star Larsa Pippen, and Bravo face Lisa Rinna have all released either apps or videos.

Brooke Burke says workouts beat stress and help immunity

The workout queen has opened up on her fitness philosophies, and it isn’t just about looking in shape for her.

“One of the reasons that I work out so much is for energy, it’s for my immune system, it’s to balance stress and there’s lots of other things that I do. There’s so many things out there that are available, but I think it’s really important what we put into our body, as much as we take care of our body with fitness,” she told Closer Weekly in 2020.

“Health and wellness is a big part of my lifestyle,” she added. “There’s little bits and pieces of things along the way that, that really help. I intermittent fast … I [also] share lots of recipes and philosophies through my website and my app.”