Brooke Burke looked like she was in the mood for love as she shared a sweet post-Valenine’s Day snap this week.

The TV star and fitness guru wore a Skechers sports bra covered with lips in different shades of pink and red, with matching leggings that featured a kiss-printed panel down the sides.

She completed her loved-up look by holding a pair of Skechers sneakers in the same print as she sat crossed-legged on the floor and tilted her head to take a mirror selfie.

The 51-year-old looked fit and slim. Clearly, her many workouts are keeping her in great shape.

Brooke accessorized her sporty outfit with some dainty gold jewelry, and her bare feet showed that her toenails were painted in a light shade.

She captioned the photo by saying, “Seems like the right post-V-Day outfit!” and included a red heart emoji in her text.

Brooke Burke poses in new activewear. Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke sharesdher workout routine

It’s no secret that Brooke looks amazing, and exercise is a big part of her daily routine and work.

Brooke offers yoga classes online and in person and even hosts wellness retreats for those who want to look after their mind and body.

Brooke gave an interview to Women’s Health magazine in 2021 where she revealed her secret to working out is ‘bite-size burns’ or mini workouts. She has found to way to work out more efficiently, which includes working out at home and using various home items as equipment.

Brooke said in the interview, “I have a lot of workouts where we’re using chairs, towels, water bottles, no equipment.”

She also revealed that she just created a “kitchen burn” to show people that there are creative ways to help ensure commitment to wellness while also having some fun.”

I just choreographed kitchen burn to show everybody that if you’re creative and you’re committed to your wellness, you can get it done at home with little to no equipment and have some fun doing it,” Brooke expressed.

Brooke Burke enjoys pizza too

Brooke maintains her slim figure by watching what she eats and focusing on healthy and nutritious foods. In a 2022 interview with Forbes she revealed she tries to stick to a Meditteranean style diet with a lot of lean meat, fish, veggies, and olive oil.

However, the mom of four doesn’t restrict herself too much, and still enjoys the occasional treat. She said, “I enjoy decadent meals every once in a while and I don’t beat myself up over it. There isn’t a restaurant in the world where I’m not able to find a great meal. At home, a cheat day for me would be red wine and pizza with olive oil, olives, and jalapenos.”

Sounds good to us!