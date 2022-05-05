Brooke Burke in bikini picks lemons and shows off assets

Brooke Burke had tongues wagging when she posted a super sultry snap of herself picking lemons while bikini-clad. ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Brooke Burke may not be a stranger to demonstrating how to stay physically fit, but she brought things up a few notches with some of her recent social media snaps.

The 50-year-old fitness guru, author, and television personality somehow made a simple task like picking fruit look sexy when she donned a cheeky two-piece for what might be an otherwise-mundane activity.

With her head covered up by a huge straw sun hat and her lithe figure on full display for the camera, Brooke ensured that she had the internet’s attention.

Brooke wore yellow gators and a bikini with floral bottoms and a navy top for fruit picking

Having enjoyed a stint on the popular reality show Dancing With the Stars, taking home the final trophy with her partner Derek Hough in Season 7 before taking on some co-hosting duties for the series a couple of years later, Brooke has been predominately working behind-the-scenes in more recent years.

The stunner, who split from second husband David Charvet in 2020 after nearly ten years of marriage, got the internet reinvigorated this week when she shared some sexy snaps and even a video clip of herself, casually picking fruit in an orchard while bikini-clad.

Brooke could be seen donning her huge hat atop a messy, brunette ponytail which hung down just around the nape of her neck, along with some bright yellow gators that came up to just below her knees and, of course, her bikini.

The beauty icon’s svelte physique looked as sharp and toned as ever in the swim attire, the floral bottoms allowing some of her cheekier assets to peek out from behind while her halter-style navy top sexily hugged her upper body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brooke later shared a video of her and a female friend strutting their stuff in their respective two-pieces as they walked down an outdoor stairway into the orchard, where they left nothing to the imagination as they bent low and reached high to snag the tempting fruits.

Fans went nuts over Brooke’s posts

Needless to say, Brooke’s Instagram share got her followers all hot and bothered as they vied to grab a spot on her comment section to share their thoughts.

“Oh my…😮😮😮😍😍” penned one follower who appeared to be virtually speechless about the post.

Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Others seemed to be in full agreement that Brooke had indeed outdone herself as they wrote comments like “🍑 Very nice 😍😋🔥🔥🔥,” “Hotties 🧡☄️💥🔥☄️💥🔥🧡,” and “🔥🔥🔥damn Brooke still got it goin on 😍😍😍.”

Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke, who is reportedly engaged to her real-estate developer beau of more than two years, Scott Rigsby, shares four children with her two ex-husbands; daughters Neriah and Sierra Fisher, whom she shares with ex Garth Fisher, and son Shaya and daughter Heaven Rain, whom she shares with ex David Charvet.