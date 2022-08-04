Brooke Burke in bikini needs opinions from a yoga mat

Brooke Burke smiles close up. Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she poses from a yoga mat and asks fans for their feedback.

The 50-year-old fitness guru and former Wild On! star delighted her Instagram followers with fresh swimwear snaps this week, posting a small gallery of images from Malibu, California on Tuesday and reminding fans that the 20-somethings have competition.

Showing off her impossibly toned legs and abs, the Brooke Burke Body founder smiled for the camera while in a yellow bikini, going sporty style in a traditional scoop-neck top and barely showing her bottoms in her opening photo.

Folding one leg as she drew attention to her muscular calves, Brooke grinned as she wore her hair all beachy-waved, sitting on a black yoga mat and amid an ocean-view terrace with flowering greenery.

A swipe right showed Brooke standing up as she showcased her fierce abs, here placing both hands up near her head.

“1,2, or 3?” she wrote, adding: “This time last year shooting for Summer SLIM Down program.”

Brooke Burke stuns on tip-toe in a swimsuit

Brooke continues to prove that building and maintaining a brand involves hard work. Posting a swimwear snap on July 7, the star posed on tip-toe and with one leg raised, showing off her figure in a leopard-print swimsuit and announcing a live Q&A on Zoom.

“Tomorrow, Friday 9am pst. Meet me & our Malibu community for a LIVE ZOOM sweat sesh. It’s fun, you don’t have to have your camera on, it’s easy, & we can work out together. Like on click on the link in my story to get your zoom details. Meet us! #brookeburkeBODY,” she captioned the photo.

Brooke Burke finds healing in mindfulness

While Brooke’s classes are pumped and full of energy, plus yoga and Pilates moves, not all aspects of the star’s life are go-go-go.

“For me, 2020 seemed to be centered around a lot of waiting. Waiting for a return to normalcy. Waiting for resolution of seemingly endless challenges. Waiting for healing in such divided and divisive times. I suspect that theme of waiting will continue to be with us in various ways in 2021,” Brooke writes on her website, adding:

“This week, I turned inward and recognized some weird body energy. So, I leaned into exercise to help me power through it. Regardless of where we lie on the political spectrum, we’ve all been immersed in a collective anxiety and stress that has had us literally and metaphorically holding our breath. After the inauguration, I felt like I was finally able to exhale.”