Brooke Burke in bikini impresses with sunset yoga

Brooke Burke smiles close up. Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

Brooke Burke is 50 and throwing out yoga moves putting some 20-somethings to shame. The television personality and fitness guru is fresh from encouraging her Instagram followers to get their inner yin-yang on, this as she marked the Summer Solstice with an impressive stretch.

Leading by example as she posed in table top and while kicking up a leg, Brooke peeped her bikini body yesterday, with fans leaving the thumbs-up.

Brooke Burke looks sensational at 50 while stretching

Shot against a digitally-edited and moving backdrop, the E! star was photographed with her silhouette popping against a blazing sky and while doing her yoga on a waterfront deck.

Showing off her buns of steel and toned thighs, Brooke wore a two-piece that was barely visible, also rocking her hair tied up in a knotted bun.

Keeping her hips square and not twisting as she raised her leg, the workout queen wrote:

“Helloooo June! ✨ Let’s celebrate summer together. You’re invited to our #summersolstice celebration #malibu @rafilounge ya should book your ticket this will sell out!✨June 21st 6:30-9:30 PST Breathwork, #soundbath, DJ + dinner @brittandbre @dj_pantera_elektrika_.”

The Brooke Burke Body app founder, who boasts a cult following, has been showing off her jaw-dropping figure from her luxurious L.A. home of late, also keeping it real with feasible home workouts that anyone can do in their living room.

Last month, and wearing a skimpy shorts look, the brunette beauty showed off her abs while stretching and building her core poolside – her post came promoting a Zoom workout.

The Skechers influencer also pays attention to what she eats – or rather, when she eats. Brooke is a fan of intermittent fasting, where food is consumed during strict eating windows.

Brooke Burke details intermittent fasting

“I began intermittent fasting a few years ago and it’s been a total game-changer,” she told Eat This Not That. “The good news is that I don’t have to count calories or skimp on flavor. I have more energy throughout the day, so I’m burning more calories.” As to being picky for when she does eat, Brooke continued: “Incorporate foods that you love. Simplify a nutrition plan. For example, eat colorful fresh foods. Learn simple recipes that you can make at home that are not pre-cooked packaged and full of artificial ingredients. Design a nutrition plan that you will enjoy. And then give yourself some grace.”

Brooke is followed by 469,000 on Instagram. Celebrity followers include singer Jessie James Decker and media face Maria Menounos.