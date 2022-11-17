Brooke Burke shared a peek at her skincare secrets while in her underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Fitness guru Brooke Burke shared a bit of her self-care with her fans on Wednesday as she showed off her latest eye mask for a quick mirror video.

The 51-year-old star looked absolutely stunning as she appeared to be makeup free for the super short clip.

For the video, Brooke wore a cropped t-shirt with yellow around the hems, opting to go without pants for the video as they’re not required to properly use an eye mask.

Instead, she simply donned a tiny pair of black underwear with the crop top and showed off a bit of her toned physique with her 481 thousand followers.

At the top of the clip, the words “high maintenance” stood out in bold black font.

The Instagram Story share was only scarce seconds long, but it was just long enough to show off her incredible figure and promote the eye mask from Milk Makeup in the process.

Brooke Burke rejuvenates with Milk Makeup

Brooke is often looking natural in her photos and videos, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have a skincare routine. It looks like Milk Makeup may be the latest brand to gain her trust, as she tagged both the business page and Milk’s founder, Zanna Roberts Rassi, in her Story.

Milk is a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free brand that’s available online through their website or through the beauty retailer Sephora.

Their website reads, “At Milk Makeup, our product philosophy is simple: We start with good ingredients. Turn those into effective formulas. And that results in easy-to-use makeup that’s 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free… Always.”

Though Brooke doesn’t explicitly say which product she’s using, the packaging looks like Milk’s Cooling Water Eye Patches, which use caffeine and gel to get rid of puffy eyes and help to soothe and hydrate the skin.

Each box has six pairs of eye patches and retails for about $22.

Brooke Burke gets fit for Brooke Burke Body

Lately, Brooke’s main business venture has been her app, Brooke Burke Body, where she hosts regular workout sessions for her users and hosts online classes for women to stay in shape.

On Wednesday, she revealed that fans could try her app and get the first week for free, and shared a video showing off her impressive workout skills and raving reviews from people who use the app.

Brooke uses her platform to create a health and wellness community of people who want to stay in shape and work out anytime and anywhere.

Brooke herself is all the proof anyone needs to see that her methods really work.