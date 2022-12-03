Brooke Burke promoted her zoom class with a stunning snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Brooke Burke proved that age is nothing but a number as the 51-year-old looked ageless in a recent post.

The fitness queen promoted a weekly workout class that she provides for her subscribers over Zoom.

The celebrity health and fitness guru encourages fans to get fit through her app, Brooke Burke Body, providing them with an array of programs to help them on their journey to fitness.

Her programs intend to “take all the thinking out of your workouts,” with her website offering up fitness and nutrition guides containing recipes and workouts to follow.

Sharing an update via Instagram Stories, the stunning mother-of-four was seen in a red activewear set as she provided a Zoom link to her Friday workout.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore a red crop top with ruching detail and thin straps, highlighting her incredible figure.

Pic credit: @brookeburke/Instagram

The television personality rocked matching leggings on the bottom with a low-rise finish to accentuate her washboard stomach.

She wore a blue denim shirt off-the-shoulder to complete the casual fit, accompanied by text that read, “Zoom class FriYAY! 9:15am My house, rain or ☀️.”

Brooke flashed a bright smile in the snap used to promote her brand, which she tagged on the photo.

Brooke Burke pretty in pink for Longevity by Brooke Burke Body

In addition to her fitness app, Brooke also has a range of plant-based superfood powders, which she spends a lot of time promoting to fans.

Longevity by Brooke Burke comes in three flavor options, Chocolate Mint, Cacao, and Cafe Mocha, all made with natural ingredients designed to simplify your wellness routine.

The brunette beauty often shares recipes and various ways of incorporating the powder into your diet, recently asking fans to “think pink” as she shared her healthy version of a chocolate-covered strawberry smoothie.

Brooke started by adding a handful of ice, some nut milk, and a spoonful of natural yogurt to her blender before adding some frozen bananas and frozen strawberries to the mix.

She then took the star of the smoothie, her Cacao Longevity Superfood Blend, and added two generous scoops of powder to the blender alongside her other ingredients.

The television star then threw in some pomegranate seeds for a pop of color before blending it all together.

She poured the pink concoction into a small glass, dropped in some berries, and shaved cacao on top for a finishing touch.

Brooke captioned her post, “Think Pink💗 perfect smoothie recipe 🍓for the holidays! 🌲.”

Brooke Burke shares five-minute ab routine for Brooke Burke Body

Brooke had the purrfect workout partner this week as her cat Boots decided he wanted to accompany her during a quick ab routine.

The fitness guru donned bright fuchsia shorts and a white sports bra to film a quick five-minute ab workout for fans.

She lay on her bathroom floor and used a chaise sofa to prop her legs upon to perform moves designed to target the abdominals.

The star performed five moves for a total of one minute each, including sit-ups, scissor kicks, and crunches, occasionally being interrupted by her feline friend.

She captioned the post, “Just me & Boots #Bathroom quickie 5 min #ABS 5 moves 1 min each! Check out our 4-week AB ATTACK. JUST 5 ish min a day! #Holiday ABS #sweat #homeworkouts.”