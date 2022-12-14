Brooke Burke stunned in skintight spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

There’s simply no denying that Brooke Burke is a legend in the fitness industry, but she proved it again yesterday in a skintight workout ensemble for good measure.

The 51-year-old star got her burn on using nothing but a dish towel to perform a variety of exercises, including squat presses, shoulder presses, twisting lunges, reverse lunge squats, and sliding lateral squats.

She went barefoot in bright yellow spandex leggings with an off-white sports bra, showing off her famously fit physique and bronze complexion.

Oh, and rather than tying up her hair for the sweat session, Brooke left her brunette locks down to bounce and sway with every move.

The motivational share was set to the hit song ily (i love you baby) by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee and appeared to take place right in Brooke’s own living room.

She encouraged her fans to join in every Thursday by downloading her free app, Brooke Burke Body, adding, “What if I told you all you need is a dish towel & a commitment?”

Brooke Burke sizzled in brightly-colored sports bra and white pants

Brooke looked fit and fabulous for a recent photoshoot, wearing a bright turquoise sports bra with white sweatpants rolled up her shins.

The gorgeous fitness personality posed in front of a blank canvas, making it easy to place all focus on her chiseled abs.

Still, despite her insanely toned body, one of the things that always jumps out about Brooke is her bright, authentic smile.

She wished her 56.3K followers a good weekend in the caption, adding a reminder, “one of the most precious things in life and maybe the most important, is your energy. ✨ what you bring to each day will help you create more of it.”

Brooke Burke showed off her sculpted figure to promote Longevity by Brooke Burke Body

Following the successful release of her app Brooke Burke Body in 2017, the Wild On! host launched Longevity by Brooke Burke Body this past September.

Longevity includes a line of plant-based superfood supplements packed with nutrients such as Cacao, Goji, Maca, Chia, Flaxseed, Green Tea, and Yerba Mate to help people conveniently reach their full potential.

Brooke shared a Christmas-themed Instagram Reel yesterday showing off her super-sculpted physique while smiling, laughing, and enjoying the superfood supplements.

She inspired her followers to give “the gift of simplified wellness this year” in the caption.

Now, for anyone needing a little extra incentive to invest in Longevity, Brooke’s adding a free month’s subscription to her fitness app with any purchase!