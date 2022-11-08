Brooke Burke sizzled in workout clothes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brooke Burke got down on all fours yesterday to show off her sculpted body in tight workout clothes!

The stunning fitness personality rocked tiny neon yellow workout shorts with a bright coral-colored sports bra that complimented her sun-kissed skin beautifully.

Brooke’s toned tummy looked sensational as she struck a perfect bird-dog-esque pose and smiled big at the camera.

She extended one leg straight back, accentuating every chiseled muscle from her calf to her glutes.

Brooke wore her signature brunette locks up in a tight bun to keep it out of her flawless face during the workout.

She captioned the share with a special offer for her 480k followers, saying, “In the spirit of gratitude, this month is all about “PLANKS & THANKS” subscribers check your email @brookeburkebody #getmyfitnessapp if you’re not signed up, what the hell are you waiting for?!?! 😜🔥‼️ 1st week is FREE.”

Brooke Burke rocked skintight spandex to promote Longevity by Brooke Burke Body

Brooke launched her own fitness app titled Brooke Burke Body in 2017, and this past September, she announced the release of Longevity by Brooke Burke Body, a plant-based superfood supplement.

The 51-year-old Connecticut native took to Instagram earlier this week to share her morning shake-making routine using her wellness product.

She frequently posts content related to her fitness app and loves empowering others through healthy recipes. Brooke recently declared it was “Fitness Friday” and encouraged her followers to check out Longevity by Brooke Burke Body which also has live content.

Brooke Burke stunned in tight yellow leggings with a cropped top for a mirror selfie

Brooke took to social media with a matchy-matchy mirror selfie last month in skintight yellow leggings and a black cropped t-shirt.

The gorgeous mother of four left little to the imagination in the ensemble, which highlighted her chiseled abs. Brooked joked about her phone and leggings matching as the caption on her Instagram Post.

Brooke is one of those magical types who age like a fine wine, only getting better as she grows older.

Still, the beauty opened up about her age in an interview last year, saying, “I had to kind of check myself and go — ‘Whoa, the reality of 50 is a big one.’ I will admit that I feel better and happier and healthier and more connected to myself right now. … I feel like 50 is almost like the new 30.”