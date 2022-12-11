Brooke Burke showed off her fit figure in a crop top and pants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brooke Burke proved that age is nothing but a number, as she looked ageless in a new post shared with fans.

The fitness guru showed off her hard-earned figure in a candid post where she shared her thoughts on the importance of energy.

The 51-year-old mom-of-four looked incredible in the snap, showcasing her slender figure that she works hard to keep in shape.

She wore a slouchy pair of cropped pants and showed off her stomach in a crop top that was a bright shade of teal.

The television personality posed before a studio backdrop, perhaps pre-photoshoot for one of her many business ventures.

Brooke shared the post via her Brooke Burke Body account, where she directs fans towards her fitness program, shares recipes, and provides a general insight into fitness and wellbeing.

She wished her fans a good morning in the post, which she captioned, “one of the most precious things in life and maybe the most important, is your energy ✨.”

Brooke continued, “what you bring to each day will help you create more of it. I’m wishing you a gorgeous happy weekend. 😀”

Brooke Burke shares ‘cheat shake’ recipe with Longevity by Brooke Burke Body

Brooke takes her health and fitness very seriously and understands the need to treat yourself even when following a strict nutrition plan.

The fitness queen shared a recipe with her following this week that would allow them to feel like they are having an indulgent drink that is still good for them.

Brooke launched her own line of superfood blends this year, which she, of course, included in the tasty recipe.

Posting to her socials, she uploaded the “cheat day alternative” recipe and took viewers through the recipe step-by-step.

She said, “Alright listen, if you’re gonna cheat, you gotta do it right. So this is gonna be your Almond Buttercup Smoothie.”

She took some ice and almond milk and added both ingredients to a blender before throwing in half a frozen banana afterward.

Brooke then added two big scoops of her Longevity Cacao Superfood Blend Powder and added to the mix, which she claimed was her favorite flavor.

Finally, she threw in a heaped teaspoon of almond butter and a handful of spinach before blending and serving.

The fitness queen captioned the post, “Just me & Billie having a ‘cheat shake’. You’re gonna love this one! Tastes like a reese’s peanut butter cup milkshake. New #recipe #healthylifestyle #Superfood #smoothie.”

Brooke Burke sizzles in spandex as she performs yoga moves

It’s no secret Brooke likes to keep in shape, and she does so through various forms of exercise.

The stunning 51-year-old shared an action shot as she completed a yoga routine from an Arizona location.

She wore a black skintight activewear set from fashion brand Alo to complete a series of moves that she captured for fans on camera.

Her bronzed body looked incredible in the snaps as she stretched and positioned her body before the morning sunrise.

The former Wild On! host wore black gym shorts and a matching sports bra to complete her morning workout, which she did so to an audience of cacti that surrounded her in her backyard.

She balanced on one hand and stretched the other toward the sky in one of the images, showcasing her sculpted figure.

She captioned the post, “Just feeling the sunrise ✨ happy Sunday ☀️🌵 #yoga #BrookeBurkeBODY.”