Brooke Burke, 50, looks incredible in plunging animal print swimsuit

Brooke Burke is 50 years old, but you’d never know that by looking at her.

The talented multi-hyphenate was recently spotted in Positano, a village on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Even with the amazing views of blue water against the quaint cliffside beach, Brooke was a total standout.

Dressed in a plunging tiger stripe swimsuit, the former Dancing with the Stars host looked absolutely stunning.

Brooke coupled the plunging swimwear with a pair of mirrored shades, a gold chain, a seashell necklace, and stacked gold-link and cuff bracelets.

The former Frederick’s of Hollywood lingerie model has proved she’s still got it even though she turns 51 in September.

After getting engaged last year, Brooke is enjoying her time on the Italian beach with her fiance, Scott Rigsby.

Brooke Burke stuns in sunset selfie

Just last week, Brooke Burke shared her own bikini photo just before her Italian vacation.

The mom-of-four took to Instagram for the stunning photo share, which featured Brooke on the beach in Santa Monica, California, with the sun setting behind her.

She captioned the photo, “Meet me at sunset.”

Brooke takes her health seriously

Perhaps Brooke Burke’s age-defying looks can be credited to her focus on a healthy lifestyle.

Before her 50th birthday, she opened up to Closer magazine, telling them, “Health and wellness is a big part of my lifestyle. There’s little bits and pieces of things along the way that really help. I intermittent fast … I [also] share lots of recipes and philosophies through my website and my app.”

She continued, “One of the reasons that I work out so much is for energy, it’s for my immune system, it’s to balance stress and there’s lots of other things that I do. There’s so many things out there that are available, but I think it’s v her @brookeburkebody Instagram page, she shared that she likes to “get uncomfortable” in her workouts in order to increase her fitness.

She even recently invited her followers to join the “Plank challenge,” where you plank every day for two minutes.