UFC Octagon girl Brittney Palmer sent temperatures soaring just in time for Valentine’s Day with her latest share on social media.

The brunette beauty sent out a romantic message with a stunning visual for her over 1 million followers as she struck a pose amongst gorgeous roses.

She held several beautiful flowers against her chest for a shot as she stood sideways, letting her locks flow down her back and seeming to blow a kiss to her fans with bold pink lipstick.

Palmer also wore a pair of tiny pink panties with only a thin band visible across her hip. As for accessories, she had silver drop earrings and thin necklaces to go with the gorgeous flowers.

The image featured a light pink backdrop and numerous flower and heart decorations in pink, white, and red to truly celebrate the romantic day.

“BE MINE,” Palmer wrote in a simple-but-provocative message with black text across her slide.

Britney Palmer looks incredible for Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @brittneypalmer/Instagram

Brittney Palmer celebrated Super Bowl Sunday

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Palmer was in game day mode, uploading several pieces of content to her official Instagram page.

In them, she’s donned a ribbed white tank top with a pair of distressed jean shorts, showing off her tanned and toned physique.

For a photo share, Palmer has her head turned and appears ready to hike the ball or is preparing for another type of play.

“Game day! Who you got?” she asked her 1.2 million followers for the Super Bowl matchup featuring Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

UFC Octagon girl shows her art project in collaboration with Topps

When Palmer isn’t working at UFC events as an Octagon girl, modeling for magazines, or enjoying a beautiful beach in a bikini, she’s got many other interests and side projects.

One of those involves her passion for art and creating some captivating pieces for a collaboration she’s doing with the Topps trading card company.

Palmer helped design players for a Topps MLB promotion in 2021 to help raise money for UChicago Medicine’s GI. She recently joined forces with the Topps company in the past year to paint characters from the Star Wars universe.

Among her creations for the 2022 Topps Star Wars Wrapper Art Collection are iconic characters such as Queen Amidala, Princess Leia, BB-8, and Master Yoda.

She shared an Instagram video announcing her “final two cards for this project, specifically with Topps,” with the various drawings she’d created behind her.

“We just dropped Yoda and Princess Leia. I love these cards. It’s such an honor to be able to paint these legendary characters,” Palmer said.

The Star Wars cards are exclusive items only made available for a week, and then Topps ceases printing the cards. As of this writing, they sell for $20 for one card, with prices dropping for orders of five or 10 cards. Sometimes, these cards can fetch higher prices on the aftermarket from collectors looking to gain the entire set.

Fans can learn more about the cards via the Topps website and check out more of Palmer’s artistic designs through her @brittneypalmerart Instagram page.