Brittney Palmer goes topless for ‘sweet nothings’ after big win

Brittney Palmer at 13th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards Red Carpet in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Model and UFC Octagon girl Brittney Palmer has reason to celebrate and is sharing some stunning content with her fans along the way.

Palmer, 35, took to social media to unveil a sizzling photo of herself sans top as she posed crouching on the ground in a pair of black shorts.

She added some stylish Vans sneakers to the look, with the only accessory visible seeming to be a gold hoop earring dangling from her ear.

Her wavy locks flowed with a part to one side, and several tattoos were visible, including a small anchor on her side and text written on the part of her upper back.

Palmer held a serious stare toward the camera and kept her arm resting on her bent knee, ensuring she was covered up to prevent any sort of Instagram ban for the content.

“Sweet nothings 🖤 #IYKYK,” Palmer captioned the pic, and it quickly received plenty of attention from fans and followers.

She credited Harold Pasion for capturing the gorgeous shot. As of this writing, she’d received over 16,872 likes and 200-plus comments on her post.

Brittney Palmer received award for her UFC work

Ahead of her captivating IG post above, Palmer shared her excitement with friends, fans, and followers as she revealed the award she’d won.

Palmer was named 2022 Ringcard Girl of the Year, an award presented at The Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards several days ago.

Celebrating her win, she shared a carousel post with fans, including a graphic showing her smiling face, which announced the award victory.

Palmer also included a video clip of herself accepting the award, indicating she couldn’t be in Las Vegas for it as she was in Colombia.

“I want to thank you so much for voting for me for ring girl of the year. Thank you, Fighter’s Only, UFC, and, of course, the fans; I appreciate you so much,” she said before signing off with a kiss and wave.

The third slide in her IG set is a photo of Palmer smiling and holding up a card outside the Octagon between rounds for a UFC event.

“Thank you all so much for the continued love and support, it’s truly an honor to work with @UFC and the fans that make this all possible. 🖤,” Palmer wrote to everyone in her caption, expressing her love and appreciation.

The annual awards ceremony recognized MMA’s fighters, commentators, and other personalities. Other winners included Valentina Shevchenko as Female Fighter of the Year, Alexander Volkanovski as Fighter of the Year, and Joe Rogan as Personality of the Year.

Palmer’s win marked the fourth time she’s claimed the award in her career, as she’s also won in 2012, 2013, and 2019. Previous winners included her colleagues Arianny Celeste and Jhenny Andrade.

Palmer returned to Vegas for this weekend’s UFC 282 event, where she worked along with Celeste and Vanessa Hanson.

Brittney Palmer’s workouts

Keeping herself in fantastic shape takes commitment to her workouts and diet. Palmer has previously revealed she’s a pescatarian, so she typically has “seafood and a lot of plant protein” in her diet. Although she eats primarily healthy, she enjoys cheat days too, often going for an Impossible burger and fries.

Talking to Women Fitness several years ago, she shared additional secrets for her success and tips for others.

“I change my workouts every day of the week. One day I will do spin, the next day I will work with my trainer, the next day I will take a boxing class, the next day I will do hot yoga, I think it’s important to always shock your body! ”Palmer said.

“Hold yourself accountable. If you know that you have been eating bad or drinking a little too much take that into consideration when planning your workouts or weekly eating habits,” Palmer shared.

All the hard work continues to pay off, as Palmer has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and proudly represents UFC as its 2022 Ringcard Girl of the Year.