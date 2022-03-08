Brittney Griner’s ‘mugshot’ released by Russian State Media, first time she’s been seen since arrest

Brittney Griner seen for first time since Russian arrest. Pic credit: @brittneyyevettegriner/Instagram

Russian State Media is releasing photos of jailed athlete Brittney Griner for the first time since her arrest. The WNBA star, who plays center for the Phoenix Mercury, had not been seen since her arrest last month.

Griner’s alleged mug shot was shared by Russian State media, marking the first time the WNBA star has been seen “publicly” since her arrest in February.

Brittney was arrested at Sheremetyevo Alexander S Pushkin International Airport last month.

Brittney is accused of drug smuggling after her luggage allegedly contained hashish-oil cartridges.

Brittney Griner mugshot released, first time she is seen since arrest

Russian State Media has released mugshots of Brittney Griner. The pictures mark the first sighting of the WNBA star since her arrest nearly one month ago. Brittney’s hair is in braids; she wears all black and holds a piece of paper.

Russia previously released a video of Brittney going through security at a Moscow airport where she was detained.

Pic credit: Russian State Television

The 51-second video features Brittney in the security process as she places her bags onto a conveyor belt for an X-Ray scan. The security agent inspects some packages that Russian officials allege contained hashish-filled vape cartridges.

Later, a security agent appears with a plastic bag and has the WNBA star sign a paper.

Why was Brittney Griner arrested?

Brittney Griner was arrested in February after she was in possession of vapes with cannabis oil. The WNBA player was headed from New York to Moscow, where she plays offseason in Russia.

The timing was not good for Brittney. Relations between the United States and Russia are strained because of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

If Brittney is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in a Russian prison.

Who is Brittney Griner?

Brittney Griner is a WNBA star for the Phoenix Mercury. She is a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

She has played for EuroLeague champion UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014. She reportedly receives $1 million per year from the Russian team. Many WNBA players go overseas to supplement their income.

Her arrest sent shockwaves through the international community. Some suggest that she faces trumped-up charges and is a pawn.

Brittney’s WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, released a supportive statement saying, “We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

Brittney’s wife, Cherelle Watson asked for privacy while thanking fans for support in a recent post.