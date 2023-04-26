Brittney Griner returns to practice for WNBA after Russian penal colony release

After a tumultuous year and a happy ending, Brittney Griner is back doing what she loves.

As one of the most dominant players in the WNBA, the 6’9″ center has been a force to be reckoned with on the court for years.

Brittney has earned numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including WNBA All-Star recognition and two Olympic gold medals.

However, Brittney’s off-court struggles have been just as noteworthy, earning her an international spotlight.

In December 2022, Brittney was released from a Russian penal colony after serving time for allegedly possessing illegal drugs.

And now, after a harrowing year, Brittney has returned to her passion, practicing for her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury.

Brittney Griner returns to the court with Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner has returned to her WNBA team, practicing on the court for the first time since she was arrested in Russia last year.

The 32-year-old returned to the United States in December 2022 following a prisoner swap with Russia.

Brittney enjoyed reconnecting with family and readjusting to life as a free woman.

It’s back to work for Brittney, who hasn’t competed in basketball for over a year.

As the Phoenix Mercury Twitter page revealed, fans can check out Brittney at the team’s first home game on May 21.

Before heading to her home turf, fans can see the Mercury will play the Sparks in Los Angeles on May 19.

Brittney’s return to the court is a testament to her resilience and determination.

It’s one thing to be back on the court, it’s another thing to be back at home.



Be back with BG at Footprint Center on May 21st 🧡 pic.twitter.com/UTTYGHDJM5 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) April 24, 2023

Despite the challenges she has faced over the past year, she has remained committed to her sport, physical fitness, and her team.

Her return to practice is a welcome sight for her teammates and fans who have missed her presence on the court.

And as it turns out, not everything in Brittney’s life has been negative. The athlete’s wife, Cherelle Watson, became a lawyer during Brittney’s legal struggles.

Brittney Griner’s wife becomes an attorney

Brittney Griner’s wife passed the bar, becoming an attorney after years of studying.

Brittney shared the exciting news on her Instagram with a photo of the newly-designated lawyer. She sang the praises of her wife, expressing pride over the impressive accomplishment.

Her caption read, “There aren’t enough words for me to express how abundantly proud I am of you baby.”

Brittney continued, “To be able to see first hand the hard work, determination, and passion you had during this journey of becoming an attorney! Congratulations Attorney Cherelle Griner.”