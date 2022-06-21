Brittany Palmer and Arianny Celeste get sassy in UFC booty shorts

UFC Octagon girls Brittney Palmer, Arianny Celeste, and Brookliyn Wren at UFC Fight Night event. Pic credit: @brittneypalmer/Instagram

UFC Octagon girls and friends Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste were reunited as they worked the recent mixed martial arts event held in Austin, Texas. The duo shared multiple images from the latest UFC Fight Night as they posed alongside fellow Octagon girl Brookliyn Wren in their gear.

The trio showed off a “wonderfully weird” vibe as they enjoyed some time together just in front of the cage, which contained the evening’s series of fights.

It followed Arianny Celeste’s sizzling bikini images, which she shared ahead of the big event, with the mother of Raiden looking stunning in a gorgeous two-piece swimsuit.

Brittney Palmer, Arianny Celeste, and Brookliyn Wren pose at UFC event

Standing together in front of the Octagon this past weekend, UFC’s Brittney Palmer, Arianny Celeste, and Brookliyn Wren waved, pointed, puckered up, and flashed smiles to the camera. The three women were involved with UFC’s Fight Night this past Saturday featuring Calvin Kattar versus Josh Emmett in the main event.

The fights occurred at Austin’s Moody Center, with Arianny, Brittney, and Brookliyn in their black Monster UFC gear, including sports bras and booty shorts with white belts. Seated near the Octagon, they presented round cards as the fights took place all night.

Palmer shared a series of images in which they posed close together. In one photo, the 34-year-old model and Octagon girl rests her hand on her good friend Arianny’s midsection as Arianny gives her best kissy face to the camera. Brookliyn is also close by, flashing a brilliant smile in front of the Octagon.

A second photo has Brittney and Brookliyn giving their kissy faces while the women point at the viewer and flash peace signs.

Fans react to UFC Octagon girls’ Fight Night pics

Whenever the UFC Octagon girls share their sizzling content with fans and followers, it tends to cause a commotion with plenty of reactions pouring in. That was the case with Brittney Palmer’s Fight Night photos, which racked up close to 15,000 Likes and over 200 comments.

One individual called them a “perfect trio of women,” adding heart and flame emojis to emphasize the point.

Pic credit: @brittneypalmer/Instagram

Another fan commented about the “stunning and very fit” UFC Octagon girls in their latest photos.

“You are so kind, humble, and grounded Brittney. Your approach to life is refreshing!!” yet another fan said in praise of her personality.

In addition to working as a UFC Octagon girl and model, Brittney continues to display her talents as an artist. She unleashed a series of creative designs for the limited-edition Topps Project 70 baseball card series. In addition, the former Playboy cover model has been an artist ambassador for various charitable causes, including UNICEF, Aerosmith’s Janie’s Fund, and Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation.