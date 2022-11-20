Brittany Mahomes looked gorgeous as she took part in a maternity shoot. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes and her NFL star husband Patrick Mahomes took part in a gorgeous maternity shoot as they prepared to welcome their second child into the world.

The baby is due in early 2023 and will join their family alongside their one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

The stunning couple married in March 2022 and they looked very much in love during the tender photoshoot.

Patrick went casual for the photos, wearing a classic white tee and ripped jeans combo, while Brittany upped the glam stakes by wearing a sheer black gown.

The NFL star was seated on the ground embracing his wife as she lay between his legs and rested her body on his torso.

He tenderly held Brittany’s baby bump and kissed her cheek for the sweet image, while she placed a hand on his neck.

The sheer maxi-gown featured a high neck and long sleeves and draped to her ankles, the hem stopping to reveal her bare feet.

The see-through material showed off Brittany’s curves and her growing baby bump, as she wore only a black bra underneath the sheer garment.

She closed her eyes for the sweet embrace, showcasing a glamorous shimmering makeup look, making sure she looked her best for the pregnancy pics.

Her long blonde locks held a beachy wave and they cascaded behind her, ensuring she looked like one glam mama-to-be.

The certified personal trainer shared another of the images to her Instagram Stories, which showed the couple close up for an intimate snap.

Brittany added a sticker to the Story that read, “love you BIG time,” and she tagged her athlete husband.

Brittany Mahomes in Skye Collection for Vitality Activewear

Fitness queen Brittany has been a long-time partner of activewear brand Vitality, which she regularly sports to film her all-important workout sessions.

She even launched her own collection of activewear with the brand earlier this year, releasing the Skye Collection; a range of pieces inspired by her daughter, Sterling Skye.

The fitness line features a range of bright blue, yellow, and white items that will bring a touch of sunshine and joy to your workouts.

The official Vitality account posted a clip of Brittany wearing some of the pieces as she raved about her Ascend leggings.

She said, “This material is super sweat-wicking and it does have a little compression to it. So it does fit you and all your curves perfectly.”

She turned her back to the camera and then said, “And it makes the butt look good!”

The blonde bombshell paired her leggings with one of her white sports bras and a yellow zipper jacket. She said about the jacket, “I love that you can wear it a little up or all the way up, and it still looks good.”

The Ascend Leggings are priced at $80, while the The Cloud Zip Jacket is priced at $70.

One of her Ignite Bra’s can be grabbed for $50 and comes in a range of color options.

Brittany Mahomes works out while pregnant in Vitality activewear

The pregnant blonde has been working out throughout her pregnancy, making sure to apply her personal trainer knowledge to ensure she is doing so as safely as possible.

She donned her fave brand of Vitality activewear to get in a leg day workout as she dazzled in a bright yellow bra.

Posting a video for her 1.1 million followers, she uploaded a montage of her working out her legs in the gym.

She wore a pair of black leggings and then added a sunny pop of color by wearing a bright yellow sports bra and a pair of neon yellow sneakers.

The video showed the fitness pro squatting with some light weight on a barbell, before she performed a set of lunges with the aid of a cable machine.

More squats followed as she focused on her quad muscles, with her baby bump on show in the bra, before she finally finished off her leg day with a round of curtsy lunges.

Brittany wore The Cloud Pant in black, priced at $85, and The Ignite Bra in Sun, priced at $50.