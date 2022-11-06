Brittany Mahomes looked stunning during a dreamy maternity shoot. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes was glamorous as she teased her fans with a snap from a dreamy maternity photoshoot.

She is currently pregnant with her second child, who she is having with her NFL star husband Patrick Mahomes.

The 27-year-old mama-to-be was surrounded by gorgeous white tulle as she posed for the gorgeous snap, which showed off her growing baby bump.

Brittany positioned herself in the corner of the room which had been draped in the sheer fabric, and provided a side-on view of her body and bump.

She was dressed in a white lace bra and a sheer mesh robe that featured delicate pearl detailing throughout.

The blonde beauty bent one of her legs and pointed her toes toward the ground, showing off a toned leg as it emerged from the stunning robe.

Her masses of blonde hair had been expertly styled into an updo, and she rocked some glamorous makeup.

She wore some large false eyelashes and crystals had been carefully applied to her eyes to create a dreamy look.

The picture was shared with her 1.1 million followers via Instagram Stories, where she said, “It’s another sneaky peaky” as she teased the stunning shoot.

Britanny Mahomes works out to keep her pregnant body in shape

The baby is due early 2023 and Brittany looks truly incredible at such a late stage of pregnancy.

She is a certified personal trainer and has continued to safely get in as many workouts as she can while carrying the baby.

Posting a video montage to her socials, she rocked a colorful pink activewear set as she set to work getting her sweat on.

Brittany wore a set from Vitality activewear, a brand she has previously collaborated with to release her own gym wear line, The Skye Collection.

The video showed her performing various exercises with her baby bump on show, including lunges and seated squats using dumbbell weights.

She worked on her glutes as she squatted safely with a Smith machine, looking fantastic with every movement.

Her leggings were pink with a fun purple lining that matched her cropped sports bra. Both were from the Daydream Set from Vitality and come priced at $50.00 for the bra and $85.00 for the leggings.

Brittany Mahomes models own activewear collection for Vitality

Brittany is passionate about fitness and she launched her own collection with Vitality earlier this year in honor of her daughter, Sterling Skye.

The collection has proved to be a massive hit, with many snapping up the colorful blue, yellow, and white pieces.

Brittany modeled the range in the promo footage for the line and recently filmed a Get Ready With Me video for the brand, which they shared on their socials.

The video began with Brittany pulling on a pair of her bright blue leggings which she paired with a sunny yellow crop top.

She adjusted her long blonde curls and applied some lip gloss before the video cut to her putting on a matching yellow jacket.

She smiled as she zipped up the bright yellow jacket and was ready to get active.

The collection is available for purchase from the Vitality website.