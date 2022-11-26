Brittany Mahomes showed off her growing baby bump in spandex. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes went monochrome as she donned a figure-hugging outfit that showed off her growing baby bump.

The fitness queen looked incredible as she posed for the elegant black and white snaps, which she shared with her 1.1 million fans.

Brittany and her NFL husband, Patrick Mahomes, are currently expecting their second child, due in early 2023.

The loved-up couple already have a daughter, Sterling Skye who was the inspiration behind Brittany’s clothing line, The Skye Collection, a set of activewear pieces available from Vitality Activewear.

However, the gym was far from Brittany’s mind as she posed for the stunning maternity shoot.

Rocking a tight black jumpsuit, the material hugged her curves tight, showcasing the ever-growing bump she carries around as they patiently await the birth of their child.

She posed side-on, resting a hand on her bump as she bent one of her legs and pointed her toes to the ground, enhancing her curves.

Her jumpsuit was sleeveless, allowing her skin to glow as the light from a large window poured into the room.

The window was covered by a sheer white curtain that acted as a backdrop for the stunning picture, with her silhouette popping in the center.

The stunning 27-year-old mama-to-be secured her hair into a high ponytail, her gorgeous long hair cascading down her back.

Brittany left the caption wordless, using only three black emoji love hearts to do the talking.

Brittany Mahomes shares workout video for Vitality Activewear

Gym bunny Brittany wouldn’t let pregnancy keep her from her gym workouts, and the blonde beauty has continued to work out safely throughout her trimesters.

The certified personal trainer shared footage of herself workout out, bump included, as she promoted a new line of activewear for the brand Vitality.

The Daydream Collection promises recycled, sweat-wicking fabric with a next-to-naked feel, and Brittany certainly did the pieces justice, as she looked simply sensational in the figure-hugging outfit.

She wore black skintight leggings and a matching sports bra which she layered with a beige shrug-style tee.

She shared a montage of clips from her workout that showed her using resistance bands to target her glute muscles as she crouched and side-stepped across the gym floor.

She made use of the gym equipment, using a barbell to squat and lunge with, as well as a step and fitness ball to perform single-leg glute raises.

Her bump was on show in every clip as she worked up a sweat to keep both herself and baby healthy.

Brittany wore the Daydream Pant and the Daydream Square Bra in Midnight, priced at $85 and $50.

Brittany Mahomes talks about designing her activewear collection with Vitality

Brittany has her own activewear collection with Vitality, The Skye Collection, which was inspired by her daughter, Sterling Skye.

In a video posted by the brand, Brittany spoke about her thought process behind certain decisions relating to the line.

She said, “The two colors in this collection are yellow and blue, and when I think of yellow I think of happy smiles and good attitudes. And then when I think of blue I think of my daughter, Sterling Skye and all the things that the sky entails.”

Brittany went on to say, “I love making women feel confident and beautiful, and continue to push positivity and push out negativity.”

Brittany wore some of her pieces during the interview, looking radiant as she rocked the bright garments.

She wore the Ascend Pant in Skye, priced at $60, and paired it with the Ignite Bra in Air and the Cloud Zip in Sun.

The bra is priced at $50, while the zipper jacket is priced at $60.

Brittany’s collection can be bought from the Vitality website.