Brittany Mahomes shows off growing baby bump in a sports bra

Brittany Mahomes is maintaining her active lifestyle as her due date approaches. The fit mama showed off her growing baby bump in a teal sports bra paired with a black crop top.

The fitness pro shared that her matching workout set was a part of her athleisure line, Vitality X Brittany Mahomes.

She captioned the picture, “Workout Done!”

Brittany is pregnant with her second child, a son, with her husband, Patrick Mahomes. The couple already shares a daughter, Sterling Skye, who was born in 2021.

Earlier this month, the former college soccer star shared that her daughter inspired her entire Vitality collection. The Skye collection is even named after Mahomes’ daughter.

Recently, Brittany showed off pieces from the collection during a beach workout. The influencer isn’t letting pregnancy slow her down. The video she posted showed her jogging, lunging, and breaking a sweat.

Brittany shared the inspiration behind the collection. She said, “Being a mom has given me a whole new meaning to staying active! The Skye Collection was designed to move WITH you, so you can keep up with all of life ahead of you!”

Brittany Mahomes’ growing family

It’s been a busy fall for the Mahomes family. On top of the new baby on the way, Brittany and Sterling have been busy supporting dad, Patrick Mahomes.

The mom and daughter are often seen on the sidelines rocking matching Kansas City Chiefs gear as they cheer for their main guy. Lately, Sterling has been wearing an adorable jean jacket with her famous father’s number, 15, on the back.

The dress showed off Brittany’s growing baby bump. She wore her hair down in glamorous curls and paired the look with natural-looking makeup.

Brittany’s having a boy

The couple announced that they were expecting in May of this year. Brittany and Patrick also posted a gender reveal video starring their beloved dogs, Steel and Silver.

In the video, the football star and his wife were overjoyed to learn that Brittany is having a boy. Brittany posted a picture of her and Patrick posing in front of a pink and blue balloon wall and revealed in the caption that, “Baby boy is already so loved.”

Between football season and their growing family, it will be a busy fall for the Mahomes family as they juggle everything life has thrown their way.