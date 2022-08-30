Brittany Mahomes shows off baby bump in tight skirt and tied shirt

Brittany Mahomes stands next to her daughter Sterling and rocks her baby bump in a tight skirt. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes showed off her growing baby bump in her latest mommy-daughter matching snap.

The personal trainer and soon-to-be mom of two shared a new photo on Sunday alongside her 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

Standing with one hand on her hip, Brittany used her other hand to hold onto Sterling — whose curly locks, slight pout, and big blue eyes gazed directly into the camera.

Brittany smiled with her signature straight blonde draped over her shoulder as the two rocked matching outfits to support the Kansas City Current professional women’s soccer team, which Brittany co-owns.

The family is surely a sporty one, as Sterling’s dad and Brittany’s hubby Patrick Mahomes is the current quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sterling wore her tee with a pair of light-colored shorts while her mom sported a tight, stretchy, knee-length skirt.

Brittany Mahomes shows off her belly bump in latest outfit

Popping out her right hip, Brittany let her baby bump take center stage by rocking the high-waisted skirt and tying up her tee-shirt in a center knot.

The mother-daughter duo decided to also keep it comfortable with similarly styled low-top white sneakers.

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

“Sterling Skye, I sure love being your Mama💕,” Brittany said in the caption.

Fans replied to her post to tell Brittany that she was glowing from her pregnancy and looked beautiful in her outfit.

One follower commented, “You’re glowing Britt!!!”

Others chimed in with kind words such as, “finally looking pregnant! Cuz I swear I kept forgetting when I’d see you lol,” and, “Mama and her babes!! You look beautiful, Britt.”

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Although Brittany may love being a mother to Sterling, her daughter will soon be sharing the spotlight with her soon-to-be baby brother.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reveal they’re having a baby boy

With frequent updates on family happenings, Brittany and her all-star husband have been keeping their fans updated with new announcements — including the reveal of their second pregnancy.

On May 29 of this year, Brittany shared the news that the two were expecting their second child as they posed on either side of Sterling while she held up a sign that read, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Roughly a month later, the couple shared a new post that confirmed they were expecting a baby boy. Patrick and Brittany smiled as they stood in front of a blue and pink balloon wall and a sign that was covered in blue paint.

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

“Baby boy is already so loved,” the caption revealed.

Since sharing the news, Brittany has not been shy in sharing her latest looks and showing off the progress of her growing baby bump with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.