Certified personal trainer Brittany Mahomes stunned in a recent photo wearing only a bra to unveil her growing baby bump.

She looked positively dreamy in a sheer white robe with billowing smoke and cascading tulle all around the room.

Brittany struck a confident pose facing the side wall to give a stellar glimpse at her bountiful silhouette.

Her voluminous hair was styled in a chic updo adorned with what appeared to be white pearls or beads for the shoot.

The light pouring in from the back window highlighted Brittany’s gorgeous curves.

The blonde bombshell is married to football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the couple already shares one daughter named Sterling Skye, who was born in February 2021.

Fortunately, Brittany has kept her 1.1M followers in the loop with plenty of baby bump pics throughout her pregnancy.

Brittany Mahomes looked perfect in plaid and tight leggings for family photo shoot

Brittany posed alongside her husband and daughter earlier this month for an autumnal photo at a pumpkin patch.

Brittany and Patrick met as high school sweethearts, and they appear to be thrilled about the baby boy arriving in early 2023.

The 27-year-old mother was a vision in plaid in the photo, wearing tight black leggings and an oversized flannel that hugged her baby bump.

She straightened her long blonde tresses and wore them down with a cute side part.

Brittany captioned the share with a string of festive fall emojis.

Brittany Mahomes shared pregnancy workout routine alongside daughter

As an established fitness entrepreneur, Brittany’s no stranger to sharing workout routines on social media, but her growing belly has definitely changed things up a bit.

The Texas-born beauty looked stunning as she rocked a high ponytail without any makeup during a recent gym sesh with her daughter.

Brittany donned a skintight white tank top and matching shoes with pale blue and yellow patterned maternity leggings.

She completed several rounds of weight-training exercises, including shoulder presses and bicep curls.

“Gym dates with my girl💛,” she captioned the Instagram Reel.

Brittany’s fans hit the comment section to give her praise, writing things like “I save all work out videos ! Love them and so helpful/ useful.x” and “U look amazing and she is so cute! U r one great mama❤️.”

There’s simply no denying that Brittany is an inspiration, as she’s determined to keep up with her health and fitness goals despite her rapidly approaching due date.