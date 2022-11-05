Brittany Mahomes looked stunning in a tight dress. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Certified personal trainer Brittany Mahomes showed off her gorgeous, womanly figure in a skintight dress that clung to every inch of her body.

The former collegiate soccer player stopped for a quick mirror selfie wearing the long, slinky ensemble, which featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The tan shade of the garment highlighted Brittany’s sun-kissed skin beautifully.

She accessorized the casual yet sophisticated maternity look with cute white sneakers and a fuzzy handbag.

Brittany wore her silky blonde locks down in beachy waves while keeping her makeup fresh and natural.

Brittany and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, already have a precious daughter together, one-year-old Sterling Skye.

She joked in the share as she wrote, “dressing up twice in a week, wowza 😂 👏.”

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes showed support for her husband and the Kansas City Chiefs in tight black top

Brittany celebrated Patrick’s induction into the prestigious Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame earlier this week in a tight black top and red puffer coat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 27-year-old beauty proudly stood by her man, looking like a million bucks with her hair in big, voluminous curls.

Brittany often expresses support for the Kansas City Chiefs on her social media page through photos and videos, and of course, she wouldn’t miss such an important event for her husband.

She captioned the sentimental share, “The best day, honoring the best guy! So proud of you❤️🖤.”

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes shared pregnant workout video in super tight spandex

At the end of September, Brittany gave her 1.1M followers an inside look at her prenatal workout routine.

The thriving fitness entrepreneur looked striking in a skintight pink set that hugged her toned physique.

She completed the sporty look with a high ponytail and a pair of crisp white sneakers.

A portion of the motivational caption read, “Working out while pregnant, very necessary but very hard. We all have our own journeys, so don’t find yourself comparing yours to someone else’s🙏🏼💕I enjoy posting these to show you it can be done, & to motivate & inspire you!”

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

The couple’s second bundle of joy is set to arrive in early 2023, and while it will be sad to see her gorgeous bump go, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Brittany will fill the void with plenty of adorable baby pics.