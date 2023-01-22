Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, looked incredible as she shared a snap from her latest gym session just a few months after having her second baby.

Brittany, 27, was rocking all-green fitness apparel, including a sports bra and leggings. She also wore white socks with a pair of white sneakers and had her yellow phone in hand to capture a quick photo of the outfit.

She kept her hair tied into a ponytail and wore jewelry for her workout, including multiple bracelets, a necklace, and possibly a fancy wristwatch.

Brittany showed off sculpted arms and toned tummy with the shot as she stood in front of what appeared to be a Smith machine, possibly for squats or some shoulder presses using the bar.

Along with her selfie, she took the time to let fans know they could shop the outfit she was wearing and use the code “BRITTANY” to enjoy free shipping on their orders.

“The best fabric out there,” she wrote, adding a fire emoji to let fans know she fully supported the brand.

The image above arrives after the Mahomes’ welcomed their second child late last year. In November, Monsters and Critics reported that the couple had a baby boy named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

Based on the image, Brittany looks to be modeling Vitality’s Cloud II Pant in seafoam, which sells for $85 on the website, and the matching Cloud II Scoop Bra, which sells for $50.

Brittany Mahomes shows support for Chiefs after husband’s injury scare

On Saturday evening, Brittany was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, rooting on her husband Patrick and the Chiefs in their NFL playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Chiefs looked to be rolling early on, a scary incident happened when a defender landed on Patrick’s leg, leading to the star quarterback hobbling off the field. That meant the Chiefs had to bring in their backup to keep things going while their star was evaluated.

“Henne thing is possible,” she wrote in a tweet, showing support for Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne.

In another tweet, Brittany encouraged the Chiefs fans to start making more noise at the stadium to get the team fired up.

While her husband limped off the field during the first half and headed back to the training room, he jogged out with the team for the second half. The star QB helped the Chiefs extend their lead in the third quarter making it 20-10.

Ultimately, the team won their game 27-20, advancing to the AFC Championship game and just one win away from a return to the Super Bowl.

Brittany Mahomes is signed with Vitality

Brittany isn’t just a hardworking mom and wife of a superstar quarterback. She’s also a trainer and entrepreneur. In 2021, Life and Style Mag revealed that Brittany signed on with Balance Athletica as a Balance Elite Leader to help promote the athleisure brand.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the company changed its name last year to Vitality. In September 2022, they introduced the Brittany Mahomes Skye Collection on their official Instagram with a video clip. The collection was inspired by Patrick and Brittany’s first child, daughter Sterling Skye.

Their caption suggested the collection was created to “uplift and empower EVERYbody,” something Brittany elaborated on in the clip.

“I want them- women of all shapes, sizes, and colors to look and feel empowered and confident,” Brittany said in the clip as she modeled various attire from the collection.

“Vitality has done that from the beginning. They haven’t just jumped into it when everyone else started doing it. I really hope that this collection can bring some happiness and joy and positive to people’s life,” she shared.