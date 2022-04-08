Brittany Mahomes puts on cheeky display in tiny pink bikini

Brittany Mahomes posted a series of cheeky photos in a pink bikini on Instagram yesterday. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes shared a “cheekier” side of herself with her followers on Thursday.

Mahomes, previously Matthews, has been known to show off her toned physique on Instagram as a certified personal trainer and owner of Brittany Lynne Fitness.

She recently took to the platform to share a series of photos in a tropical location while wearing a bright pink, thong bikini. The photos were taken from the back and showed the fitness guru looking out into the bright blue water of the undisclosed location.

Brittany’s photos were taken by her husband Patrick Mahomes

In the caption, Brittany made sure to give a shoutout to her photographer – husband Patrick Mahomes. Brittany officially tied the knot with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in early March, after being together for 10 years and welcoming a daughter into the world last year.

“On the Instagram Husband series, here’s today’s update… @patrickmahomes killed it,” she wrote to accompany the cheeky photos.

Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

“Ok cheeekssssss! Oops I meant cheifs,” Egreis Gjergjani commented to give an ode to Patrick’s NFL team.

Another user commented on Brittany’s physique and bathing suit choice. “You look amazing and the color of that suit is beautiful,” @staciabp wrote.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ relationship

In the previous post before Brittany’s backside snapshots, she shared a series of romantic wedding photos to commemorate being with Patrick for 10 years. The two met at Whitehouse High School in Texas and began their relationship when Brittany was a sophomore and Patrick was a junior, according to Yahoo Sports.

After graduating from college, Brittany went on to play soccer professionally in Iceland, and Patrick was signed to the NFL to play for the Chiefs. The two got engaged in the Fall of 2020 and recently got married in March of this year.

“10 Years with my Boo! Time to start over and start Celebrating our Marriage, oh & also our Rock Paper Scissors record 💖

Love you the most,” Brittany wrote in her Instagram post.

In February of 2021, the couple also welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, into the world. Brittany has consecutively shared sweet moments of her daughter over the past year – most recently of her “driving down the aisle” at their wedding ceremony.

“Having your daughter apart of your wedding, just hits different🥺💕 I love you sister girl,” Brittany captioned the photos.

From high school sweethearts to officially tying the knot, it’s safe to say Brittany and Patrick Mahomes scored big when it came to finding each other and creating the life they now have.