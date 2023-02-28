Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, showed off their casual courtside style as they enjoyed a date night.

Brittany and Patrick were among a slew of other celebrities who attended the Lakers vs. Mavericks game on Sunday.

The adorable duo was captured in a front-row courtside snap, showing off their matching smiles and casual streetwear attire.

Brittany posted the photo on her Instagram feed, which she simply captioned, “🏀💙.”

For their kids-free NBA date, Brittany was styled by stylist Mary Shabo, who chose a head-to-toe designer look for the blonde beauty.

Brittany was clad in a black Gucci leather jacket, a pink silk faille bandeau crop top, matching hot pink mid-rise cargo pants by Valentino, and a pair of black-and-white patent leather Nike sneakers.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes get cozy courtside in designer threads

Brittany’s hair was compliments of Dallas, Texas-based luxury hairstylist Anna Sullivan. Anna opted for loose waves for Brittany, securing her hair in a half-up, half-down style with a side part and face-framing tendrils.

Haley Holley was responsible for Brittany’s makeup, which featured a gorgeous neutral palette. Using REFY’s lip liner in Rosewood, Brittany’s pout was perfection in light pink, and her lashes were lush, making her blue eyes pop.

Brittany and Patrick enjoyed an NBA game on February 26. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany accessorized with a tweed Chanel clutch in a black-and-white checkered pattern, flashing her brilliant smile for the photo op.

For his part, Patrick looked casually dapper in a white t-shirt, a black hooded jacket with white sleeves, distressed jeans with black leggings underneath, and white high-top tennis shoes. He added a couple of diamond necklaces and a white gold wristwatch to top off his look.

Brittany and Patrick glance up at the Jumbotron during Sunday’s game. Pic credit: @espn/YouTube

Brittany’s life revolves around sports. As the wife of Super Bowl LVII quarterback, champion, and MVP, Brittany is surrounded by athletics quite a bit. And she has made a name for herself in the fitness industry too.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany transferred her love of sports and fitness into a multi-faceted career

The 27-year-old mom of two is a certified personal trainer, fitness entrepreneur, and former collegiate soccer player. She has applied her love of sports and fitness, as well as her four-year bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, to her online training program, Brittany Lynne Fitness, which launched in 2019.

“‘Training like Britt’ means many things – working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS!” per her website.

In addition to helping her clients reach their fitness goals with her training programs, Brittany has also kept her passion for soccer alive as the founder and co-owner of the American professional women’s soccer team, Kansas City Current.

Brittany is an advocate for women’s sports, and her bio on the Kansas City Current’s website touts her as a “leader in the Kansas City community.”

“Her competitive drive and passion for the game of soccer bring a new energy to the club’s ownership group,” the bio adds of Brittany’s love of the sport.

With a famous NFL husband, two young kids, and a thriving career in the fitness industry, Brittany is certainly booked and busy in her personal and professional lives.