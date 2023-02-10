With Super Bowl Sunday quickly approaching, Kansas City Chiefs fans are hoping to see another Lombardi Trophy added to their collection.

Those hopes rest upon two-time NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who delivered a Super Bowl win in 2019 and captured the game’s MVP Award.

However, Mahomes and KC will be up against tough opponents this year in the Philadelphia Eagles, led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Mahomes’ biggest supporter is his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who is often seen at games rooting on the team as they compete and posts her thoughts about the games on social media.

Brittany gave birth to her and Patrick’s second child, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, last November, and she’s been getting herself back into fantastic shape.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She may also be burning off some nervous energy at the gym in the days leading up to the big game, as she’s shared a recent workout video with her followers.

Brittany Mahomes shares leg workout

In an Instagram video set to Coi Leray’s Players, Brittany took her followers through a series of different leg exercises to provide motivation for others’ lower body routines. For her workout, she opted to wear mostly black, including a sports bra and leggings, with portions of grey and what appear to be maroon socks on the lower part of her outfit.

The former soccer player kept her blonde hair tied back in a ponytail and had minimal accessories visible, with a silver bracelet or watch showing on one arm. She completed her gym attire with black and white sneakers for support on her feet.

Brittany, a certified personal trainer, started off her routine by performing pulse squats using heavy weights on a barbell at a rack. From there, the footage switched to her performing a set of rear deadlifts. While many opt to use dumbbells or a barbell, Brittany used a green exercise band to keep some resistance without overdoing it.

Next up, Brittany did side and curtesy lunges using a kettlebell, which she held with both hands beneath her chin as she moved from side to side. Additional footage had her performing more pulse squats using a kettlebell and hip thrusts using a dumbbell as she kept her upper back and shoulders on a bench.

The above video gave others inspiration for their workouts and tips for achieving results on everyone’s favorite day at the gym, leg day.

Brittany promotes her husband’s sneaker and Vitality clothing brand

It should be no surprise that Brittany’s sneakers for her latest workout video are a black and white pair of the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX Shoes, one of the Adidas Originals.

“From the mind of Patrick Mahomes – the Mahomes 1 integrates flexibility, protection, stability and adaptability into the go-to trainer for football athletes,” the Adidas description says for the shoes.

“The BOOST midsole returns energy with stride, cut and jump to keep you ready for game day,” the description indicates.

Per Adidas, the unisex training shoes were also said to be designed for Kansas City Chiefs fans, as they are offered in red and white, with a price of $140.

Along with rocking her husband’s sneakers, Brittany also added a promotion to her original Instagram caption on the workout video, suggesting that everyone can Shop Vitality using her code “Brittany” to receive free shipping.

Brittany has collaborated with the brand on the Vitality x Brittany Mahomes Skye Collection. She appeared in an IG video (below) as the collection launched.

As seen in the IG caption above, the collection was introduced in September 2022 and is inspired by Brittany and Patrick’s daughter, Sterling Skye. Like her mother, Sterling Skye will likely be among the many fans rooting for her dad and the Chiefs as Super Bowl Sunday arrives in Arizona!