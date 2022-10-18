Brittany’s show-stopping physique took center stage as she modeled a lavender monokini. Pic credit: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan has a jaw-dropping physique and she knows how to wow her fans with her beauty.

As the wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Brittany has proven that she knows how to entertain millions too, in her own right.

The brunette stunner is currently enjoying some time in sunny Mexico where she showcased her incredible body in a barely-there swimsuit.

Brittany dazzled in a lavender-colored monokini, proving that purple is her color, and highlighting her show-stopping curves for her millions of Instagram followers.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany recorded herself as she arrived South of the Border, donning her sexy yet traditional purple monokini with a plunging neckline and a front tie closure that was knotted at the middle of her décolletage.

Tastefully baring plenty of skin, the large cutout on Brittany’s metallic-sheer monokini showcased her taut and toned abs. The 36-year-old comedienne and former Vine star wore her shoulder-length brunette hair down and with some volume, accessorizing with a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses on her head and a gold paper clip chain necklace.

Brittany kept her makeup neutral except for a smokey black eye which perfectly balanced out her berry-colored lip and muted blush.

“Good morning, Mexico,” Brittany greeted her followers in her IG Story, adding, “Holy s**t. I just woke up.”

The internet personality tagged her swimsuit’s designer, Jypsea Local Swimwear, in the share, a brand that touts itself as one “for those who shred and like it cheeky.” For her Mexican getaway, Brittany posed in the brand’s Lotus Luna One Piece, which retails for $180.

Brittany has been doing quite a bit of traveling lately. Tommy recently finished up his band’s Stadium Tour alongside other rock legends Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Last month, Brittany and Tommy enjoyed an Italian getaway at the five-star luxury Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan. While in the Mediterranean, Brittany once again showed off her stylish side, posing for a mirror selfie in a studded leather jacket, sheer bra, and low-rise pants.

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee’s relationship

On Instagram, Brittany infuses a mix of sexiness and humor, often employing her rock-star husband to help entertain her 2.3 million followers.

Brittany and Tommy met in 2017 via a dating app. Although Brittany was apprehensive about jumping into another relationship following a bad breakup, she said that Tommy was persistent.

“It was like a year and I wasn’t feeling just healed yet and then I matched with my husband. And he was just so persistent, he was texting me every day, being like, ‘Hey! What are you doing? Have you listened to the song I sent you? What are you doing today?'” Brittany shared during a 2020 appearance on the How To Talk To Girls podcast.

After meeting in person at a Pridefest event — where Brittany tapped Tommy on the shoulder and they exchanged a hug — the two were inseparable. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2018 and wed one year later on Valentine’s Day 2019.