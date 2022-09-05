Brittany Furlan shows off tiny waist and fit physique in black

Brittany sizzled in an all-black ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brittany Furlan shared her jaw-dropping figure with fans in an all-black ensemble that hugged her curves in all the right places.

As the wife to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, who is 23 years her senior, Brittany knows a thing or two about being catapulted into the limelight.

Not one to be overshadowed by her husband’s fame, however, 36-year-old Brittany has garnered her own faithful following on social media, where she has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, 1.8 million on TikTok, and 346,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Ahead of celebrating her 36th birthday this Labor Day, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories before the holiday weekend, highlighting her trim waistline and enviable curves.

In the bedroom mirror selfie, set to the song Wet Dream by Wet Leg, Brittany posed with a serious gaze as she stared into her camera’s lens. Brittany went full glam with her makeup and hair, sporting plum-hued eye shadow, defined brows, and her famously plump pout.

The brunette beauty showed off her platinum blonde highlights in stark contrast to her raven-colored, shoulder-length bob and opted for minimal accessories, including a pair of black sunglasses she held with one hand and a few gold rings on her fingers.

Brittany Furlan showcases her sensational figure in all black

Brittany sported an all-black ensemble, opting for a skintight, spaghetti-strapped bodysuit which allowed her ample décolletage to take center stage. She paired her bodysuit with black jeans, showcasing her tiny waist. The brunette bombshell didn’t need a caption, instead letting her sizzling physique do the talking.

Pic credit: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany and Tommy Lee’s relationship

Brittany and Tommy met in 2017 and wed on Valentine’s Day in 2019, one year after their engagement. Brittany, who first gained popularity on the now-deactivated website Vine, is Tommy’s fourth bride.

Tommy gained interest in Brittany when he began following her on social media before arranging to meet her in person, and it didn’t take long for the couple to fall in love. Tommy said he found Brittany to be “funny and stupid and cute and beautiful.” For her part, Brittany admittedly wasn’t a huge fan of Mötley Crüe, but admittedly “always thought he was super attractive.”

In addition to hosting her former podcast, Worst Firsts with Brittany Furlan, the Pennsylvania native has appeared in several movies. Among her roles, she played the part of “Biker Chick” in the 2019 Netflix flick, The Dirt, a story based on Mötley Crüe’s best-selling autobiography.