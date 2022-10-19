Brittany is enjoying a Mexican getaway with her husband Tommy Lee. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Brittany Furlan and her husband, Tommy Lee, are enjoying a Mexican getaway, and she shared some photos from their trip south of the border.

As a popular internet personality and wife to Mötley Crüe’s drummer, Brittany has garnered the attention of millions on social media.

The 36-year-old stunner recently took to Instagram to share some snaps from a trip to Mexico, where she and Tommy soaked up all that the country has to offer.

To start off her carousel post, Brittany posed for a bikini photo, clad in a sparkly gold two-piece with spaghetti straps and a circle closure at the chest. Brittany wore a delicate gold belly chain which drew attention to her snatched waistline and toned abs.

Wearing her hair down and curled by hairstylist Angelina Panelli, Brittany donned a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses on her head and kept her makeup muted to match her bronzed skin.

Brittany tagged her bikini’s designer, Jypsea Local Swimwear, as well as her jewelry designers, tattoo artist, and hairstylist in the photo.

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee party with John Travolta for Mexican getaway

Brittany and her husband of three years posed for a couple’s pic in the second slide, standing outside in front of the pool amid a backdrop of palm trees. In another slide, Brittany shared a pic of her Mexican cuisine and posed with two female friends in another snap.

The former Vine star shared footage of an amphibian friend in another slide and Tommy’s sons with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson, Brandon and Dylan Lee, posed for a serious snap from a golf cart, accompanying their dad and stepmom on their vacation.

Brittany had some fun in the infinity pool alongside her girl friends and Tommy even snapped a selfie with A-list actor John Travolta and his Mötley Crüe bandmate, Vince Neil. Brittany posed with a friend for another outdoor selfie, this time pairing her bikini top with a patterned skirt cover-up.

Brittany captured her carousel share, “ᏉᎥᏉᎪ mᎬxᎥᏟᎾ 🇲🇽.”

Brittany and Tommy have done a bit of traveling since his Stadium Tour recently wrapped up in September. Last month, the couple enjoyed a trip to Milan, Italy. As an avid traveler, Brittany has an IG Story Highlight dedicated to her and Tommy’s travels around the world.

Brittany opens up about struggles with mental health

Something else near and dear to the comedienne is mental health – Brittany is open with her fans about her struggles with anxiety. In 2021, she opened up to New Beauty about being transparent about her mental health issues.

“Anxiety can feel very isolating—I have been so crippled with anxiety that I couldn’t leave my house,” Brittany shared, adding that it was comforting for her to receive messages from others going through the same thing.

“I openly share my struggles with anxiety and what not, which I was scared to do for a long time. I really thought people would judge me, but it was really amazing to get so many messages from other people saying they go through the same thing; I found so much comfort in that,” Brittany revealed.