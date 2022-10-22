Brittany’s curves took center stage as she relaxed poolside during a Mexican getaway. Pic credit: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Brittany Furlan showcased her amazing curves in a busty bikini during a Mexican getaway with her rock star husband, Tommy Lee.

Brittany is currently enjoying the warm and sunny weather South of the border as she celebrates Tommy’s 60th birthday.

The brunette beauty has already shared plenty of pics and videos from her time in Mexico and recently took to Instagram to share even more.

In a carousel post captioned, “ʍҽհíϲօ ƒ❤️ɾҽѵҽɾ,” Brittany began by posing for some sultry bikini shots.

In her first slide, Brittany shared a photo with a retro, black-and-white filter in which she held her hair up with both arms while modeling a bikini top with spaghetti straps and a circle-pendant enclosure at the chest.

In the second slide, Brittany posed poolside for a laidback yet sultry snap. Clad in a marbled pink bikini, Brittany posed on a lounge chair with one arm above her head and her legs positioned to the side.

Brittany Furlan sizzles in busty bikini for Mexican getaway with Tommy Lee

The former Vine sensation wore her hair curly and in a casual, messy updo and highlighted her pink and tan straw Prada bag as she gave a serious gaze to the camera. Surrounded by a lush green background, Brittany’s curves took center stage in the snap, perfectly accentuated by her two-piece swimwear.

Brittany’s killer body wasn’t the only thing she shared with her 2.3M followers – she posted a photo of an incredible Mexican sunset over the water and an amazing floor table spread adorned with orange and green accents, including floor pillows for the seating and matching tableware.

Brittany and her Mötley Crüe drummer husband Tommy posed in a black-and-white shot for an ATV adventure, both clad in helmets as Tommy smiled at his bride for the snap.

In the next slide, Brittany shared video footage of Tommy cutting his custom-made, four-tier cake baked very appropriately to look like a drum set with accompanying confectionery cymbals and drumsticks as toppers. Tommy pretended to take a bite out of the cake in another slide and shared a hug with his longtime bandmate, Vince Neil, to celebrate his milestone birthday.

Being married to a rock star has its perks, including traveling the world. Last month, Brittany joined her husband for a trip to Milan, Italy, where they stayed at the posh, five-star luxury Hotel Principe di Savoia.

Brittany Furlan and Tommy Lee’s relationship history

Brittany and Tommy met on a dating app in 2017 and made their first public appearance together the same year. In 2018, the couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day and wed one year later on February 14, 2019.

Brittany spoke to E! Insider of their Valentine’s Day nuptials ahead of tying the knot and noted that getting engaged and married on a holiday, although “cheesy,” has its perks.

“We’re like, really cheesy,” Brittany shared. “We’re like, ‘Can we be like any cheesier? We’re gonna get married on Valentine’s Day, got engaged on Valentine’s Day.’ I think it’s great because that way, I’ll never forget.”