Brittany Furlan bares midriff and bra in studded leather jacket while visiting Italy

Brittany showcased her toned abs in an open leather jacket. Pic credit: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

Comedienne and social media influencer Brittany Furlan wowed her fans with her amazing physique in a cropped leather jacket while visiting Italy.

As the wife to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Brittany enjoys the perks of being married to a rock star, including traveling abroad.

Although Brittany is well-known for being married to Lee, she’s made a name for herself as a comedienne and internet personality.

The former Vine star often shares snippets of her travel adventures and fashion choices for her 2.3M Instagram followers.

The former Worst Firsts podcast host took to IG to share some snaps from a recent trip to Milan, Italy.

The brunette stunner opened the carousel post with a mirror selfie in which she highlighted her incredible body in a cropped, studded leather jacket, a sheer bra, and black pants.

Brittany Furlan bares midriff and sheer bra in studded leather jacket

Looking every bit the wife to a rock star, Brittany gave her best serious gaze to the camera, wearing a pair of oversized black sunglasses as she went into selfie mode for the snap.

Taking her picture from the bathroom of her suite at the five-star luxury Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, Brittany wore her brown hair down and sported a pink lip, her bronzed skin glowing.

One hand held her cell phone while she held the other near her shoulders. Brittany’s studded leather jacket gave off biker-chic vibes with its silver studding and multiple zippers. She wore the jacket open, showcasing her sheer, black bra peeping out from underneath.

Brittany’s pants rested just below her navel, highlighting her incredibly toned abs. Sporting a few bold, chunky rings, Brittany went easy on the accessories, allowing her ensemble and figure to take center stage.

Brittany’s fans gush over her stunning look

“Ciao bella,” wrote one of Brittany’s followers, which translates in English to, “Hello, beautiful.” Another fan welcomed her to Italy while another fan let her know in Italian that she looked beautiful.

Pic credit: @brittanyfurlan/Instagram

A Brittany Furlan fan page wrote, “The QUEEN,” and another fan called her an “Absolute icon.”

The rest of Brittany’s carousel pics showed that she and Lee enjoyed a fashion show during their time in Italy, some authentic Italian cuisine, and breathtaking views from their posh hotel suite.

Brittany and Lee tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2019 after announcing their 2018 engagement on Instagram. The couple doesn’t share any biological children, but Brittany is stepmom to Lee’s sons, Brandon and Dylan, whom he shares with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson.