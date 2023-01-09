Jason and Brittany went casual for a day of golf. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

County superstar Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean showed off their casual style as they hit the course for a day of golf.

Despite their busy schedules, the photogenic couple recently took some time off from work to enjoy each other’s company.

Brittany shared some footage from their day while they hit the links, dressed down, but still looking fabulous.

Brittany and her megastar hubby posed for an adorable snap under a tree, color-coordinating in their blue attire.

For his part, Jason looked ready to get in some swings in his navy and turquoise swirl-patterned polo top paired with navy blue shorts and a gray Under Armour belt, which he paired with matching athletic shoes.

He accessorized with some gold bracelets, gold hoop earrings in each ear, the Chenille-Patch Twill Ball Cap by Ralph Lauren, and a pair of iridescent aviator sunglasses.

Brittany showcased her svelte physique in a long-sleeved teal shirt, which she tucked into a pair of baby blue biker shorts. Brittany’s long, lean legs took center stage in the photo as she wrapped her arms around Jason’s waist.

The blonde beauty opted for white Nike tennis shoes to complete her casual outfit and wore tortoise shell-framed sunglasses and small hoop earrings, wearing her hair down and parted in the center.

Brittany captioned the smiley photo, “Golf Day ⛳🏌🏻‍♂️”

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

As it turns out, golf isn’t really Brittany’s thing. However, the self-described animal lover found something to pique her interest on the green.

She recorded a video of herself and the beautiful golf course while Jason walked by in the background, telling her followers, “We are out here golfing, and y’all, we found the best little friend.”

Brittany then faced her camera to the ground, where she shared footage of a turtle chilling on the grass. She sweet-talked the snapper, telling it, “Hi, Darlin. Oh, you’re such a cute guy.”

She reinforced that she was happy to join her husband for a day of golf but admitted, “I mean, I’m not one for golf, but I’m all about finding animals out here.”

Brittany founded hair extension line XO Britt and clothing brand Brittany + Kasi

When Brittany isn’t busy raising her and Jason’s kids, Memphis and Navy, touring the country with her country superstar husband, or hitting the links, she’s usually sharing her love of all things beauty and fashion with her millions of followers on social media.

The blonde beauty is the owner of XO Britt, her line of clip-in hair extensions, as well as the co-founder of Brittany + Kasi, which offers a line of western-themed attire for men, women, and children.

Brittany’s hair extensions have been featured in publications such as Allure, Total Beauty, and Cosmopolitan. Her line offers 11 different shades, and prices start at $399 for 16″ extensions and run $499 for the 21″ pieces.

“Confidence is so much more than a good hair day – it’s a mindset!” Brittany says of her brand, which she set out with the goal of “empowering women to feel beautiful from the inside out.”

In addition to her hair extensions, customers can also purchase her Iconic curling iron, comb-secured ponytails, hair extension hangers, scrunchies, gift cards, and shop the HERA Goddess line of fragrances and hair care products on her website.