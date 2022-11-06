Brittany wants to make “America cowboy again” in her latest ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/StarMaxWorldwide

Brittany Aldean showed her love of cowboys in her recent outfit.

Brittany knows a thing or two about cowboys — she’s married to country music superstar Jason Aldean.

Jason recently wrapped up his nationwide Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. Brittany typically travels with her husband while he’s on the road and shares snippets of her daily life while she’s away from home.

Now that tour life has come to a stop, Brittany continues to share her fashionable side with her millions of fans on social media.

Recently, the blonde beauty took to her Instagram Stories to show off a casual outfit, looking every bit the part of a country crooner’s wife.

Brittany posed outdoors for the shot, the sunlight setting the perfect backdrop for the photo op. The golden rays reflected off her blonde hair as sunset approached, illuminating her from behind.

Brittany Aldean promotes making ‘America Cowboy Again’ in T-shirt and tight jeans

The former American Idol contestant donned a black cowgirl hat. Underneath, Brittany wore her shoulder-length waves down. Her makeup for the shot was natural and dewy, highlighting her flawless complexion.

Adding to the theme of her ensemble, Brittany was clad in a yellow graphic T-shirt that read, “Make America Cowboy Again.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany tucked her T-shirt into a pair of dark-washed jeans to complete the outfit. For accessories, the social media influencer kept it simple with a geometric cuff on her wrist.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

The IG Story pic was an advertisement for her clothing line, Brittany + Kasi, which she co-owns with Jason’s sister, Kasi Wicks, wife of country music artist Chuck Wicks. She captioned it, “We are LIVE,” along with a link to the website.

Social media influencer Brittany Aldean offers apparel and hair extensions

Brittany + Kasi offers customers apparel, headwear, drinkware, stickers, and more. They recently added a cowboy line to their collection.

In addition to the yellow “Make America Cowboy Again” T-shirt, the line also offers a tee with the same slogan in different colors and with different designs. Customers can also snag other merchandise with the slogan emblazoned on beverage coolies, coffee mugs, plastic cups, and men’s T-shirts.

Brittany + Kasi made sure to include apparel for the little ones, too — kids can sport “Cowgirl” or “Cowboy” tees. The items in the cowboy collection range in price from $15 to $58.

The fashionista also runs her Xo Britt Aldean clip-in extensions line, made entirely of human hair. In addition to clip-in ponytails and extensions, the line offers hangers to store their products as well as gift cards and curling irons.

Brittany’s hair extension line also gives back to the community for a good cause — Xo Britt offers a program called Pretty Hair for Pretty Hearts which gives away free hair extensions to women in need.