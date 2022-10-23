Brittany Aldean does a little spin in hot pink shorts and a matching jacket with fringe. Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Watch out, Mollie Ringwald, there’s a new girl that is pretty in pink and not afraid to show it. Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, showed off her spectacular hot pink outfit that went perfectly with the Barbiecore trend.

Brittany posted a video on her TikTok, posing and spinning around in her outfit for her over 533 thousand followers. The Nashville native also posted the video for her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the video, Brittany wore short leather hot pink shorts, showing off her killer legs. She paired them with a pair of matching strappy stiletto heels.

Brittany also wore a hot pink leather jacket over a black cropped tee. As she turned around in the video, you could see pink fringe lining the back of the jacket, from arm to arm, and across her back.

Brittany wore gold dangle earrings, and her makeup was stunning. Her blonde hair was in waves and fell around her shoulders.

Brittany completed her look with a small hot pink square-shaped clutch handbag. She captioned the video, “The moment vs the photo.”

Brittany Aldean loves brightly colored outfits

Recently the 33- year-old former NBA cheerleader posted a picture of herself in yet another brightly colored outfit. Brittany wore a bright lime green sweater and a matching mini-skirt.

She captured that photo, “My love for home decor is at an all-time high.” She completed the outfit in matching heels.

Her followers were excitedly speculating on whether or not Brittany was about to launch a home decor line. She hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet.

Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris’s online feud

Brittany’s pink outfit may have been poking some fun at her online rival Maren Morris after Maren called Brittany “Insurrection Barbie.” Maren posted the comment under an Instagram post of Brittany’s where she stated, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Maren called out Brittany for being homophobic, writing, “it is so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human.” She finished with, “You should just sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.” The next day, Maren explained that she was infuriated by Brittany’s controversial remarks and felt a need to remind LGBTQ+ youth that they have support.

Brittany later addressed her statement on social media, stating that she feels parents should not allow transgender children to transition until they are legal adults. She also called Maren “Karen Morris.”

Jason defended his wife afterward, declaring Brittany to be his Barbie. Brittany has since decided to launch a collection of “Don’t Tread on Our Kids” sweatshirts, written in the same print as the Barbie logo, in defense of her words.