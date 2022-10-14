Brittany and her husband, Jason Aldean, celebrated love during a date night at a friend’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Brittany Aldean showed off her incredible figure and fashion sense for a date night alongside her husband, Jason Aldean.

Never one to shy away from sharing a fashionable outfit, Brittany recently wowed her fans once again in her latest sexy ensemble.

Joining her country superstar husband Jason for a date night at county singer John Morgan’s wedding to his bride Hailey Morgan, Brittany took to social media to share some photos from their evening out.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany first posed inside her sprawling dressing room, where she went into selfie mode for a full-length mirror shot.

In the first slide, Brittany showed off her ensemble for the evening, a form-fitting gold dress with red accents at the neck, sleeves, and bottom of the thigh-skimming, asymmetrical hem. The ruching on Brittany’s dress accentuated her cinched waistline and curves.

Brittany went full glam for the night, putting her long, blonde hair into an elegant updo, leaving some face-framing tendrils loose near her face and parted on the side. She opted for a pair of strappy gold heels, simple jewelry, and a deep red manicure to put some finishing touches on her wedding attire.

Posing outdoors from the event, Jason joined Brittany for a fun shot. Brittany carried a white overcoat for the snap, smiling for the camera as she and Jason stood in front of a pink Airstream.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

In another slide, Brittany and Jason cozied up for a kiss as Brittany filmed from inside the reception. Tagging her husband, Brittany captioned the shot, “Cutest date.” In another pic taken inside her car, Brittany shared a close-up photo of her impeccable makeup for the evening.

Brittany sported dark eyeshadow and liner to balance her light pink lip color and neutral palette. The former NBA cheerleader’s skin was glowing in the pic, and her brows were flawlessly defined, adding to her overall glam.

Pic credit: @brittanyaldean/Instagram

Brittany and Jason Aldean get glammed up to celebrate love

On her Instagram page, Brittany shared another shot of herself and Jason posing outdoors, this time in a close-up shot. Jason sported a pair of black Aviator sunglasses and went head-to-toe black for his look, flawlessly complementing his wife’s elegant attire.

“We love celebrating love🥰 Congratulations @johnmorgan95 @haileyraemorgan ❣️💍,” Brittany captioned the post.

Brittany and Jason enjoyed a brief hiatus from his current Rock N’ Roll Cowboy tour before he hits up their hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, for a show on Friday, October 14.

Typically, Brittany tags along with Jason and their kids, Memphis and Navy, during his tour, traveling as a family in their sprawling tour bus. Jason has four more shows following his Nashville performance before spending more time with his wife and kids at home.

In the meantime, Brittany’s fans can expect more fashionable posts from the blonde beauty.