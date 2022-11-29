Brittany Aldean sizzled in a skintight ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Cowgirl, but make it fashion, is an appropriate theme for Brittany Aldean’s latest post, as she stole the show yesterday in a green cowboy hat with a skintight black top and spandex leggings.

The figure-flattering pants were crafted by legendary fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, whose name was written in white around the waistband.

She wore her shiny blonde tresses in a chic low bun with a few strands left out to frame her flawless face.

Brittany accessorized with a chunky silver choker and complementary earrings, looking gorgeous as she gazed out the window at the city below.

The blonde bombshell got her first taste of fame as a contestant on American Idol and made headlines again in 2012 after being caught getting cozy with her now-husband, Jason Aldean, in a Hollywood bar.

Of course, she tagged the designer in the share with a green heart, adding, “+ the boots are on sale!”

Brittany Aldean modeled several outfits from her cowboy-inspired line

Brittany took to social media to announce the new cowboy-inspired line from her brand, Brittany and Kasi.

She launched the conservative, American-made clothing line with her sister-in-law, Kasi Rosa Wicks, back in 2021.

The 33-year-old makeup artist and lifestyle blogger looked beautiful while modeling a yellow t-shirt with curve-hugging black denim jeans and a cowboy hat over her blonde curls.

While the apparel may not align with all political beliefs, there’s simply no denying that Brittany can make anything look great.

She hyped up the products in the caption, with a portion reading, “OUR NEW COWBOY INSPIRED LINE IS LIVE NOW‼️ These crazy times have all of us wondering WHERE HAVE ALL THE COWBOYS GONE??”

Brittany Aldean expressed gratitude for family moments in LBD

Brittany gave fans an inside look at her favorite family moments for a Thanksgiving share, and the little black dress she wore definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

Jason and Brittany tied the knot back in March 2015, and after a year of fertility struggles, they welcomed their son, Memphis Aldean Williams, in 2017 and their daughter, Navy Rome Williams, in 2019, both via IVF.

The stunning mother of two could be seen rocking a thigh-skimming mini dress while enjoying time with her husband, kids, and extended family over the holiday.

She captioned the heartfelt share, “So many things to be thankful for in life🙏🏼 Wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season♥️.”

While Brittany has been very open about their fertility journey and the heartache she experienced with every negative pregnancy test, she kept their struggles private for a year while trying to conceive.

She told People magazine, “It’s such high highs and such low lows, and no one really knows that you’re going through it all so you have to just put on a game face and pretend that you’re not giving yourself shots in your stomach every day, all day.”